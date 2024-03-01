Random Ramsdom: Les Snead looking for ‘win-win’ with LA and Joe Noteboom

Yesterday’s Random Ramdsom had to do with Kevin Dotson and Coleman Shelton. There was some great comments and conversation there and I hope we can keep it going! Today’s Random Ramsdom has to do with if the Los Angeles Rams are able to work out a deal with Joe Noteboom or not. Dotson, Shelton and Noteboom are all offensive lineman. The 2022-2023 season saw the Rams have more injuires on their offensive line than I care to remember. This past season saw the Rams turn thier offensive line into a position of strength.

Should the Rams figure out how to keep Noteboom? Should Dotson be the priority? What if the Rams lose those two and Shelton?

Thank you, all of you, for reading, scrolling, clicking, commenting, whatever it is you do thank you! Please comment (or don’t) on whatever you’d like and have a great day!

“Les Snead spoke with reporters on Wednesday and said the Rams are trying to figure out a “win-win” that allows Noteboom to remain in Los Angeles. Translation: They’re most likely asking him to take a pay cut.

Rams GM Les Snead says he's talked to Joe Noteboom's representatives "trying to figure out a win-win to come back, just because he's been a valuable piece for us." Noteboom has a big salary, but the Rams would like to keep him. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) February 28, 2024

If the Rams release Noteboom now, they’ll only save $5 million of his $20 million cap hit. If they designate him a post-June 1 cut, they’ll save $15 million, but only because his dead cap charge will be spread out over the next two years rather than just hitting the 2024 cap.”

“I would say most players get to this point where, ‘Okay, the season’s over,’ they’re in the last year of their contract, there is a side of the process where to help figure out the market, is somewhat going to the marketplace,” Snead said. “But when you go to the market, then it’s 31 other teams involved, and then you can use it to come up with a win-win.” Rams coach Sean McVay mentioned last week that the Rams are actively pursuing an extension for Shelton. “We’re proactively trying to get that sorted out,” said McVay. “He’s a player we want to continue with moving forward.” Earlier this month, the Rams parted ways with former starter Brian Allen, releasing him from his backup center position. This move resulted in approximately $5 million in cap space savings for the team in 2024.”

An extra day of being a Rams fan! ️ #LeapYear pic.twitter.com/Vefw95cqRa — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 29, 2024

“He is regarded as one of the best defensive linemen in the class, and he could be an intriguing fit for the Rams. In any other case, a player of his magnitude would not fall to the Rams at No. 19, but Latu has a bit of a concerning injury history. Latu suffered a neck injury at the University of Washington, and it was serious enough to where the young linemen had to effectively retire from football in 2020. He then transferred to UCLA, was medically cleared to play, and is now one of the best prospects in the class.”