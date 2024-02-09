Random Ramsdom: When will Torry Holt get his flowers?

Good morning, Ramily! It’s been a long day for yours truly so I’ll try to keep this short and sweet. Torry Holt apparently once again is being denied a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Why? I don’t know. Each of the players that are going in are deserving. As deserving as “Big Game” Torry Holt? I dont know. No one asked my opinion but I personally would put Holt in over Andre Johnson and Devin Hester (but I think Hester goes in for his special teams prowess, and he was That Dude back then).

That’s my opinion and I can be wrong. Johnson was a great player too so again I don’t want to take away from him, I just want to see Holt get in! I don’t know all the stats and facts but hopefully it’s a matter of when and not if for Big Game. It would be cool to see him get into the Hall of Fame.

How do you feel about some of the other award winners listed below? No Rams! Come on.

Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great day!

“It was announced on Thursday night that NFL legend wide receiver Torry Holt would not be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Instead, Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson, Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, Bears defensive back Devin Hester, Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney, 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar and Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael made the cut. Holt played all but the last year of his 11-year career with the St. Louis Rams and is one of the best players in the franchise’s history. he was also one of the key pieces in leading the Rams to their first-ever Super Bowl win.”

All about the details. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/SQarMdnx07 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 9, 2024

“Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award during the NFL Honors show on Thursday night, beating out Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield were also nominated for the award. Heading into the night, Hamlin was the significant favorite for the honor, only for Flacco to take home the award. Still, that should not take away from the bounce-back performance Stafford put on this season.”

“Houston Texans rookie edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award during the NFL Honors show on Thursday night, beating out Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner. Turner was also joined by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devin Witherspoon. A third-round pick out of Wake Forest, Turner recorded 57 combined tackles, 16 quarterback hits, nine sacks and eight tackles for a loss during his excellent rookie season.”

Respect from some of the best to do it. pic.twitter.com/CYIQBBCdTc — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 9, 2024