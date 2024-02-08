Through the 58-year history of the Super Bowl, countless players have had the opportunity to proudly hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy in the air. Either the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers will be adding hardware to their trophy cases this weekend.

Included in all the Super Bowl lore has been heartbreak. The victors are immortalized forever but what about the ones who came oh so close? Who is that one player across NFL history that you wanted to see win a ring?

While I wasn’t born in time to watch him in his prime, Hall of Famer Dan Marino was the name that came to mind for me. He was simply ahead of his time, becoming the first quarterback ever to throw for over 5,000 yards in a season during the 1984 campaign, finishing with 5,084 yards. That record stood until 2011 when Drew Brees surpassed the mark with 5,476 yards.

Marino was the 1984 MVP and Offensive Player of the Year after setting then-single-season records of 48 touchdown passes, nine 300-yard passing games and four 400-yard passing games. Miami went 14-2 and advanced all the way to Super Bowl XIX, which pitted Marino against fellow HOFer Joe Montana and the 49ers.

In a cruel twist of fate, that 38-16 loss to San Francisco marked the only Big Game appearance in Marino’s illustrious 17-year career. Marino was the greatest QB to never be on a Super Bowl-winning team which hurts to see as a football fan. Especially considering how dominant he would be in today’s pass happy NFL.

Dan Marino says he absolutely would throw for 6,000 yards in this modern era of football and since no one can prove it either way he can confidently say it pic.twitter.com/14obVmqKWp — King of Phinland (@KingOfPhinland) February 7, 2024

Many of you probably have players in mind and they can be anyone from the Super Bowl era. Go ahead and share them in the comments.