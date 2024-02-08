Random Ramsdom: Raheem Morris compares Zac Robinson to some big name NFL coaches

Raheem Morris will be taking on the challenge and exciting opportunity of being the head coach for the Atlanta Falcons. One move that Morris has made was to bring Zac Robinson along with him to Atlanta. The Los Angeles Rams are going through another year of losing coaches to other teams as they see Morris, Robinson and others take on new roles elsewhere. Morris recently had some VERY high praise for Robinson. To be frank there can only be one Sean McVay and one Kyle Shanahan, but there can also only be one Robinson and Morris seems to think he can have what it takes to lead Atlanta’s offense in the right direction.

Getting the offense on track is something the Falcons desparately needs and this could be a huge opportunity for the new offensive coordinator. Will Robinson be able to turn this opportunity into a potential bigger opportunity (like a head coaching job) elsewhere?

“Morris was introduced as the Falcons’ coach on Monday and when talking about Robinson, he mentioned how he reminds him of a young McVay and Kyle Shanahan. That’s some high praise for Robinson, given the success both McVay and Shanahan have had as young head coaches in the NFL.

Raheem Morris says new Falcons OC Zac Robinson "made a lot of sense." Reminds him of a young Kyle Shanahan, a young Sean McVay. "I see him growing, I see him developing ... those are the things that lit me up." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 5, 2024

Robinson, 37, is eight months younger than McVay and he’s been learning under the Rams head coach for the last five years. This is Robinson’s biggest opportunity in the NFL and he’ll call the offensive plays for the Falcons, putting him in line for a potential head coaching job down the line.”

“So why Robinson? According to Morris, it was in part because the 37-year-old reminds him of two of the best play callers in today’s NFL - 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, and Rams head coach Sean McVay. “I was around the young Kyle Shanahan, and I saw him develop,” Morris said. “I saw Sean McVay when he was really young, and I saw him develop. Start naming names - Mike McDaniel, Steve Sarkisian ... I see him in the same light.”

The tape speaks for itself. Matthew Stafford has our vote for CPOY. pic.twitter.com/oSCyy12QjQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 7, 2024

“Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon is joined by the Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVIII to discuss the moment he knew he was off to a good season, facing the 49ers defense and when he realized Matthew Stafford was really old. Puka joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of the Pepsi Rookie of the Year award. Video Transcript [MUSIC PLAYING] MATT HARMON: Excited to be joined now by Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. You’re here on behalf of Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year. Puka, what’s going on, man? PUKA NACUA: Not much, enjoying my week out here in Vegas. MATT HARMON: It’s a good time to be here. Hey, we’re going to play a little game called what’s in the card. So the way this works, I’m going to pull a card. You’re going to guess higher or lower. If you get it right, you get an easy question. If you get it wrong, you get a hard question. Sound good? PUKA NACUA: I like that. I like that. MATT HARMON: Higher or lower than the Jack? PUKA NACUA: Lower for sure. Watch this pull another ten. MATT HARMON: Much lower. PUKA NACUA: Let’s go.”

Never too late to celebrate! Happy belated bithday to LA’s Super Bowl winning quaterback!