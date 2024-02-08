Rams 7-round mock draft: Post-Bowl season edition

The Los Angeles Rams have shown a history of drafting players who participated in both the Shine Bowl and Senior Bowl. Last season, a majority of their draft class performed in either games, including Puka Nacua and Kobie Turner. In my first mock draft of the season, each selection will feature a player who performed (or was invited, but pulled out) in the Senior Bowl or East-West Shrine Bowl.

19th Overall - CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

The Rams need to add a play-maker to the secondary and draft a player that they can build around moving forward. Quinyon Mitchell from Toledo fits that bill. Mitchell had six interceptions and 45 passes defended over the last two years and was arguably the best defensive player in Mobile last week. He brings good size and speed to the cornerback position which is also something that the Rams need. This is a player that you start rebuilding the secondary with because of his star potential.

52nd Overall - iOL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Beebe was originally supposed to participate in the Senior Bowl, but ended up pulling out. Still, he’d be a great option along the interior to play next to Steve Avila. In this scenario, Avila would move over to center and Beebe would become the Rams’ starting left guard. Hopefully the Rams would be able to re-sign Kevin Dotson to add to that trio. Beebe fits the new size profile inside at 6’4, 330-pounds, but also has good lateral movement. The Kansas State guard would give the Rams some reliability inside which is exactly what they need.

83rd Overall - S Cole Bishop, Utah

Rebuilding the secondary has to be a top priority for the Rams this offseason. Bishop is another perfect player to help accomplish that. He brings versatility and the ability to play in the box. While the Rams also need a coverage linebacker, Bishop fills part of that gap as someone who can cover sideline to sideline in the short-intermediate areas of the field, but also fills a hole at safety. This is the type of safety that Les Snead typically likes. It would not be a surprise to see Bishop in horns come draft day.

100th Overall - TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

This is the comp pick that the Rams will get for Raheem Morris. The Rams could approach this pick several different ways. However, one position of need will be tight end. Ben Sinnott fits exactly what the Rams are missing in the tight end position. He’s arguably the best blocking tight end in the draft. PFF graded him as the sixth-best blocking tight end in the country. Sinnott brings positional versatility as a player that can line up as a tight end or fullback or even out wide as a receiver. He’s far from a perfect prospect, but he impressed at the Senior Bowl, showing that he can also be successful as a receiver.

152nd Overall - RB Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

One of the biggest risers at the Senior Bowl was Dylan Loube out of New Hampshire. It’s clear that the Rams need something different out of the running back position. Kyren Williams is the star of the show, but this is a NFL now that requires two running backs. Laube presents a dual threat as he’s a serious option as a pass-catcher. He was one of the best receiving backs in the nation at the FCS level. Laube is a player that McVay could do a lot of fun things with in the offense.

153rd Overall - OT Javon Foster, Missouri

It’s going to be interesting to see how the Rams address the tackle position this offseason. For starters, are they sold on Alaric Jackson at left tackle? If so, do they move on from Joe Noteboom or keep him as depth? If the Rams need tackle depth, Foster is a player that had good moments in Mobile and provides a good mid-round tackle option in the draft. Foster doesn’t have inside-outside versatility, but he can play both tackle spots. This may be someone to develop behind Rob Havenstein and become the right tackle of the future.

176th Overall - DL Jordan Jefferson, LSU

The Rams could use some depth on the defensive line as well as some size. Jefferson is a player that provides them with both. He’s really good against the run which means he should be able to play on early downs. Jefferson showed some of his play strength and high motor at the Senior Bowl.

190th Overall - EDGE Grayson Murphy, UCLA

The pick of an edge rusher here comes with a caveat. That caveat is that I do expect the Rams to sign a free agent edge rusher. A player with experience at that position is going to have more of an instant impact than someone like Laiatu Latu. We’ll go with another UCLA edge rusher here and that’s Grayson Murphy. Both Murphy brothers were at the East-West Shrine Bowl, but Grayson Murphy showed good consistency throughout the weekend.

211th Overall - S Kenny Logan, Kansas

It wouldn’t be a surprise to once again see the Rams invest in a late-round safety. Logan didn’t stand out during the Shrine Bowl, but still had a good season at Kansas. Logan provides good immediate depth with potential to develop into a starter.

216th Overall - K Cameron Little, Arkansas

Last season, the Rams found Ethan Evans at the Shrine Bowl. It’s very possible that they find their next kicker there as well. Little had a really good week, making one from 57-yards out. He also made a 49-yard field goal during the game. Joshua Karty from Stanford will be a popular choice, but Little was actually more accurate from 50-yards out than Harty was in 2023. Little will be my early preference at kicker.

217th Overall - iOL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

You can argue that nobody had a better week at the Shrine Bowl than South Dakota State’s Mason McCormick. He was arguably the most impressive offensive lineman on the field and it will be interesting to see if it will be enough to get him drafted. The Rams need some depth on the offensive line. McCormick started 57 games at left guard at South Dakota State, but can play all three spots on the interior.