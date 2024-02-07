Random Ramsdom: What was the first Super Bowl you watched?

We are now only 4 days away from the Super Bowl in Las Vegas as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time in the last four years. I think it is safe to say who most of you are hoping will win and predicting to win, but what if we look in the past instead of the future?

I found myself watching Super Bowl XIX (19) this week, one of the all-time undeniable best quarterback matchups in championship history: Dan Marino against Joe Montana. The full game is available enhanced in 1080p on YouTube with commercials.

The game was notable for many reasons and looking back at it now, it’s interesting right from the jump, including the mention of how much each player would be paid (the winners would each get $18,000 more than the losers), the introduction of the entire Dolphins offense and 49ers defense (but not the other side of the ball for either team), the national anthem sung by the Super Bowl children’s choir, the announcement that Datsun would now be called Nissan, and simply the style of offense by each team.

That’s just a few examples of what I got out of the first 30 minutes. If you haven’t watched the game in, oh, 40 years, I recommend it.

I didn’t watch that Super Bowl live. I was one. My first memory is Super Bowl XXX, the Cowboys not-thrilling 27-17 win over the Steelers. Many of you have better memories of that and many other Cowboys Super Bowl victories than I do, so what was your first Super Bowl memory?

