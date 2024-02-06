Raheem Morris didn’t mention this player in opening presser. Could Rams make a trade?

Former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was officially introduced as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons on Monday afternoon. Overall, Morris had a very successful opening press conference. He will be graded on his performance when his team officially takes the field, but the opening press conference displayed some of the positive qualities that should make him a good head coach.

With that being said, one of Morris’ answers was particularly fascinating. Morris was asked about what he likes about the Falcons. He responded by saying,

“That’s really easy. Drake London. Bijan Robinson. I mean, this man (Terry Fontenot) has acquired some really good pieces and tools. The things you gotta change is just the obviously holes that we’ll talk about. Every team every year is going to have some change. Every team is going to be different. We just gotta keep building on those moments when they change.”

What stands out to Raheem Morris about the Falcons offense?



1. Drake London

2. Bijan Robinson pic.twitter.com/72Tw3ZMnoz — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) February 5, 2024

Notice anybody missing from that answer? That would be Falcons tight end and former fourth overall pick, Kyle Pitts. While Pitts had a successful rookie season with 1,026 yards receiving, he has just 1,023 yards since. The former top-5 pick is going into his fourth season and the Falcons will have until May 2 to exercise the fifth-year option on Pitts. That fifth-year option would cost Atlanta $10.5M in 2025 according to OverTheCap.

Over the past two years under Arthur Smith, Pitts just hasn’t seemed like a fit in the Falcons offense. That could change with new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, but there are still a lot of questions about Pitts’ future, especially with the impending fifth-year option decision.

Meanwhile, the Rams are in need of a tight end after Tyler Higbee’s ACL injury and Hunter Long also suffering a season-ending injury last season. While Davis Allen showed some promise, the Rams do need a player that can take the torch from Higbee as the franchise’s next tight end.

With Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson along with Les Snead’s previous relationship with Atlanta, there is a connection here. Pitts is a player they may be able to acquire for a day two or potentially even day three draft pick, depending on how badly the Falcons want to move on from him.

It’s possible that Morris simply forgot Pitts. When thinking of the Falcons offense, London and Robinson are the two first players that come to mind. At the same time, it could have been a freudian slip. Pitts’ omission from Morris’ answer could mean a lot. Similarly when Les Snead called Jared Goff the Rams’ quarterback “right now” before trading for Matthew Stafford.

With the Rams looking to acquire talent this offseason to move into the next phase of their “re-tool”, Snead will explore every avenue to do just that. Snead has shown in the past that he isn’t afraid to be active in the trade market. Pitts may be a player that could fulfill his potential in a new environment. Pitts could end up being a name to watch.