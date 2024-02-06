Random Ramsdom: Former quarterback for the franchise retires, becomes NFL coach

Sean Mannion was once upon a time drafted by the then St. Louis Rams. Mannion would become part of the Los Angeles Rams after the franchise moved locations. More recently he was suiting up for the Minnesota Vikings and signing with the Seattle Seahawks. The former NFL QB has now decided to call it a career, but reportedly he is not leaving the NFL entirely. Mannion will become part of the Green Bay Packer’s coaching staff.

Former Rams, Vikings and Seahawks QB Sean Mannion is ending his nine-year NFL playing career and has accepted a position on the Packers’ coaching staff, a source tells me. He’ll work with QBs and the passing game. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) February 3, 2024

It will be interesting to see how his career develops now that he is among the coaching ranks. I wish Mannion well unless he is taking on the Rams. This news about Mannion is a couple days old, and I hadn’t had a chance to share the development. It may be the offseason for the Rams, but there’s still plenty to talk about! Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great Tuesday!

“Mannion, per Henderson, has accepted a position on the Packers’ coaching staff working with the quarterbacks and the passing game. Mannion’s official title is unclear. The Seahawks signed Mannion to their practice squad Dec. 8, but he did not see any game action. He previously was on Seattle’s practice squad in 2022 and with the team in training camp in 2021. Mannion, a third-round pick of the Rams in 2015, appeared in 14 games in his career with three starts. His most recent start came in 2021 for the Vikings. In nine seasons, Mannion spent time with the Rams, Vikings and Seahawks.”

“Dotson wasn’t just the best lineman in Los Angeles this season – he was one of the best in the sport. Keeping Stafford upright will be a priority, meaning continuity and stars up front will be necessary. Dotson checks both of those boxes. Every other free agent should fall pretty far below Dotson on Snead’s list of priorities, but safety Jordan Fuller has certainly made a good case for being brought back. Fuller played well – the sixth-best Rams defender among those with legitimate playing time, per Pro Football Focus – and set (or tied) career highs with his ball production. That includes three forced fumbles, three interceptions, and five pass breakups, to go along with the lowest passer rating against of his career. Fuller can wear the green dot if need be and is respected in the locker room, adding to the list of reasons for his return. Stability on the back end is nice, but if quality players aren’t taking snaps, it doesn’t matter how well they gel. Fuller is one of the better players in this secondary and should be paid accordingly.”

“Being a general manager in the NFL always comes with tough decisions each year, and Les Snead won’t be immune to those this offseason. As the Rams’ GM, he’ll have several difficult calls to make when it comes to building out Los Angeles’ roster, from players to re-sign to the backup quarterback position. Free agency is still a month away and the draft will take place in late April, but Snead and the Rams front office have already begun their offseason planning. These are their six biggest decisions looming this offseason. 1 Cut or keep Joe Noteboom? This is a huge decision for the Rams, one that could create a ripple effect. Noteboom has a $20 million cap hit, but if he’s cut before June 1, the Rams only save $5 million of that amount. Keeping him on the roster as a $20 million backup is bad business, but it’s not as if the savings is significant if the Rams decide to move on from him.”

