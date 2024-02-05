Random Ramsdom: Are you ready for some soccer!?!

The question we usually ask around here is “Are you ready for some football?” Today we are looking at the fact that So-Fi Stadium will be hosting a soccer game as part of the World Cup. I don’t know that this is brand new news, so you may have already been aware. I am not much of a soccer fan but I respect the sport and culture. I am more into football and I’ll enjoy the offseason but it’s always a bit of a bummer to see the season come to an end (unless your team can win it all). This coming Sunday we’ll have the Super Bowl, but until then we’ll just have to wait around for some football.

“FEB 4 SOCCER AT SOFI As one of the premier sporting venues in the country, it is no surprise that SoFi Stadium is a desired location for big time events. That will continue to be the case for the World Cup, with Los Angeles set to play host to the first match of the World Cup in the United States for the 2026 edition of the tournament. The game will be played on June 12 of that year.

USA's opening match at #FIFAWorldCup 26 will be played in Los Angeles on 12 June 2026!#WeAre26 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 4, 2024

Mexico City is set to host the first overall game of the Tournament on June 11 at Azteca Stadium. In order to accommodate for the tournament, SoFi will have to install a new grass pitch, in substitute to the artificial turf it has now.”

Choppin’ it up with a legend. pic.twitter.com/oB3pFuXhio — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 4, 2024

“In that slot, there are many different directions the Rams could take, with needs in the offensive and defensive lines, linebacker group, tight end and elsewhere all on the table. However, the biggest needs might be in the secondary. And according to 33rd Team that is exactly where the Rams will go, with the site mocking L.A. to pick Iowa star cornerback Cooper DeJean at No. 19. “The Los Angeles Rams overachieved on defense for most of 2023 after trading Jalen Rasmey and cutting ties with veteran players,” Said 33rd team. “Cooper DeJean is one of the draft’s most athletic and versatile players, regardless of position.”

“The Rams’ first first-round selection since they took Jared Goff at No. 1 overall is another quarterback — go figure. Matthew Stafford might be approaching the 17th green of his career, and McCarthy needs time to marinate his fascinating toolset. He’s a Midwest kid, but McCarthy has displayed some California cool in crunch time — and he’s savvy enough to digest Sean McVay’s system.”