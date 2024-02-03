Raheem Morris brings 3 more Rams assistants to Falcons staff

The Atlanta Falcons are hiring 3 more assistants to join new head coach Raheem Morris in 2024 who were previously with the Los Angeles Rams. This includes quarterbacks assistant K.J. Black, a participant in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship who has been with the Rams since 2022, Nick Jones, and Tim Berbenich.

Jones was another offensive assistant, he joined the team in 2021 after previously working with the Falcons on a diversity coaching fellowship in 2020 and prior to that had a college coaching career dating back to 2010 at Georgia. Berbenich was helping with “situational management stuff” according to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.

Rams offensive assistants Nick Jones and KJ Black will join Raheem Morris’ staff in Atlanta, the Falcons announce.



Two rising young coaches - OL and QB, respectively - who quietly made an impact in 2023 at their positions. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 3, 2024

This marks an immense coaching shift for the Rams even though Sean McVay said after the season that the team didn’t plan any coaching changes beyond promotions and moves such as these ones that have followed the hiring of Morris in Atlanta.

The Rams lost Morris, their defensive coordinator; assistant head coach Jimmy Lake as the Falcons defensive coordinator; quarterbacks and passing game coordinator Zac Robinson followed Morris as Atlanta’s offensive coordinator; Black, Jones, and Berbenich to the Falcons as of Saturday; assistant special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer is now the special teams coordinator for the Patriots; defensive line and run game coordinator Eric Henderson is the co-defensive coordinator at USC now.

The Rams promoted linebackers and pass rush coordinator Chris Shula to defensive coordinator and hired Giff Smith as defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator, but still have much work left to do. At least these promotions make McVay’s staff a popular place for rising assistant coaches.