Random Ramsdom: It’s early, how are we feeling about the new Seahawks HC?

The Los Angeles Rams will not have to compete with Pete Carroll this upcoming season (as far as we know). Carroll led the Seattle Seahawks for a long time but they decided to make a move and they are going with Mike Macdonald. I don’t know how to feel about it. I thought the Seahawks were in good hands with Carroll. I am certainly hoping that Macdonald doesn’t make the Seahawks any better than they already were. All due respect, but I am a Rams fan. I am hoping that the San Francisco 49ers lose the Super Bowl, the Arizona Cardinals don’t improve, the Seawhawks take a step back and boom the Rams are ready to be the best team in the NFC West.

That is my hope.

Have a great Saturday! Please comment on whatever you’d like and thank you for being here!

“Expecting Macdonald to come in and reproduce the 2023 Ravens defense wouldn’t be fair to him or the players Seattle currently has on its roster, but there are some pieces that should fit well with what Macdonald ran. Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton developed into one of the best defensive backs in the league under Macdonald’s tutelage, becoming one of the most feared slot defenders in football. This isn’t a one-for-one comparison, but cornerback Devon Witherspoon can play the blitzing role in similar fashion as Hamilton. According to Sports Info Solutions, Hamilton rushed the passer 34 times in the regular season to Witherspoon’s 28. Both players finished the season with three sacks. If Macdonald wants to continue to have that as a weapon in his defense, Witherspoon is well-versed in what it takes to be a successful player in the slot.”

“In painting a picture of his level of commitment in his move to Los Angeles, new Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is insisting that he will be living in his RV. “OK, so, I wanna drive my RV out,’’ Harbaugh explained in his introductory presser, “and go to a trailer park down by the water or by Disneyland. ... close to the facility.’’ The Chargers are presently building their new HQ, and it is presumed Harbaugh and his family will eventually move into an actual house.”

“Moore pushed for an early re-up on the four-year extension he signed in 2019, but his efforts were to no avail as the Colts worked to overhaul the roster and get younger in the secondary, in particular,” Spielberger writes. “Fortunately for Moore, he earned a career-high 79.3 coverage grade along with a 71.5 run-defense grade — his sixth straight season going above 65.0. Moore became just the 28th player in NFL history to record two pick-sixes in the same game with his outstanding Week 9 performance and can now look to capitalize on a strong season.” The Rams’ defense was in the bottom half of the league this past season in passing yards allowed, both per game and overall. If the Rams were to sign a veteran like Moore, those numbers could feasibly go down.”

