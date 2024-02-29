Rams 7-round mock draft: Les Snead addresses Les needs with these 12 picks

One month ago, I covered a 2-round mock draft by under-followed draft analyst Sam Teets and recently he went a step further—or five steps further—by making a full 7-round mock draft for the Los Angeles Rams.

In this edition, the Rams make 12 picks and address almost every need including along the offensive line with two of the first four picks, plus two edge rushers, two cornerbacks, a safety, and more. L.A. has a ton of picks thanks to compensatory selections and trades.

Here is Sam’s 7-round Rams mock draft:

1.19 - OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

2.52 - EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State

3.83 - CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

3.100 - iOL Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

5.153 - S Evan Williams, Oregon

5.161 - WR Bub Means, Pittsburgh

5.177 - RB Rasheen Ali, Marshall

5.188 - WR Jordan Whittington, Texas

6.191 - CB MJ Devonshire, Pittsburgh

6.212 - OT Travis Glover, Georgia State

6.217 - EDGE Xavier Thomas, Clemson

6.218 - LB Jordan Magee, Temple

As Teets notes himself, “Note: I am higher on Ali, Means, Devonshire, and Williams than their listed draft selections here.”

The Los Angeles Rams are such a unique team to try and mock draft for because they have the picks to double up at positions if they want. Note: I am higher on Ali, Means, Devonshire, and Williams than their listed draft selections here.

This isn’t the first time we’ve talked about Mims as the first pick, he was mocked by The Ringer’s Danny Kelly earlier this month. Drafting Mims would require some patience as he developed into the role of a starting NFL tackle.

I’m sure many Rams fans would be satisfied with these positions being selected, however, including addressing the secondary three times, the OL three times, and the edge rushers two times. Now that we know that the Rams have re-signed Demarcus Robinson, it certainly lessens the odds of picking a receiver as right now we could probably list five potential locks for 2024: Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Robinson, Tutu Atwell, and Ben Skowronek. L.A. has to make decisions on Austin Trammell and Tyler Johnson.

But picking a receiver isn’t out of the question, if not likely, because there isn’t a player in this group who would seem “guaranteed” to be on the team in 2025 other than Puka. Robinson, Atwell, and Skowronek will all be free agents in 2025, while Kupp still has to defy father time. It could even push the need at receiver up to the second round given that many players at that position require at least a year of development before they’re ready.

Teets calls Bub Means “an underrated prospect” with a rare combination of arm length, size, and speed:

Overview: Means is experienced lining up out wide and in the slot. He has 33 1/4-inch arms and good size. He is a long strider with impressive acceleration and a terrific top speed. If he draws even with the defender, he will stack them. That top speed allows Means to stretch defenses vertically. He also displays good burst off the line of scrimmage.... Overall, Means is an excellent vertical threat with the acceleration, speed, and size to stack corners and generate chunk plays downfield. Pittsburgh’s struggles at quarterback are preventing him from reaching his potential. Means probably won’t be a high-volume receiver in the NFL, but he fills a specific role well.

Second round pick Asisa Isaac is “explosive, bendy, and fluid” on the edge, per Teets, but this was written before his final season at Penn State:

Overall, Isaac is an explosive, bendy, and fluid pass rusher who lacks the mass and play strength to capitalize on his bevy of pass rush moves. Ideally, the redshirt senior adds another ten pounds to his frame before entering the NFL. He only projects as a rotational pass rusher at this point because of his inability to contribute against the run.

Last season, he had 16 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks in 13 games. Then he stood out at the Senior Bowl, pushing him up draft boards to day two.

Let us know in the comments if this seven-round mock fills enough needs for the Rams in your opinion.