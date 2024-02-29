Standouts and quotes from Day 1 of workouts at the NFL Combine

The NFL Combine had its first day of athletic testing on Thursday, beginning with defensive line and linebackers. That includes edge players in that group as well. While the Los Angeles Rams aren’t at the Combine, it is something that they still pay attention to when it comes to the data. Here are four standouts from Thursday as well as some notable quotes from players who spoke at the podium.

Defensive Line and Edge/Linebacker Standouts

DT Braden Fiske, Florida State

Would the Rams really consider taking a defensive linemen with the 19th overall pick? They hit on Kobie Turner last year and still have Aaron Donald under contract. With that said, if defensive line is the best player available, it would have to be something that they consider. Fiske ran a 4.78 second 40-time which matches his explosiveness on tape. Combined with his 4.37 short shuttle and Fiske tested very well.

Braden Fiske with a 4.37 short shuttle. Remarkable time.



For perspective, Aaron Donald posted a 4.39. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 1, 2024

EDGE Chop Robinson

A lot of the talk at edge rusher for the Rams has been Laiatu Latu and Jared Verse if they end up dropping to 19. With that said, Chop Robinson entered the chat with his performance on Thursday. Robinson arguably has the the fastest get-off in the draft paired with explosiveness. That was confirmed with his 1.54 second 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash. The get-off and explosiveness are two qualities that the Rams will love.

1.54 10-yard split for Chop Robinson.



Fastest ever for a EDGE over 250 pounds. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 29, 2024

DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

Orhorhoro likely solidified himself as a second-round prospect with his testing at the Combine. The Clemson defensive lineman displayed excellent explosiveness with his vertical and broad jump paired with his times in the speed scores. He’s more of a run-stopping defensive lineman, but is improving as a pass-rusher. These measurables will be worth taking a chance on if a coaching staff can also continue developing him.

Ruke Orhorhoro looked *really* good in positional drills, too.



Efficient power exertion, really nice bend around the bags. One of my favorite DTs in this class. https://t.co/lKs0yA876l — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) February 29, 2024

LB Payton Wilson

When it comes to the Combine, it’s all about the medicals for Payton Wilson. With that being said, Wilson also had the type of day that he needed to have to in order to have an argument as the best linebacker in the class. Wilson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash. To be that quick at 6’3, 233-pounds is impressive. The injury background is going to be a lot to consider, but there’s no questioning the on-field production and the athleticism.

Notable Quotes

S Cole Bishop, Utah

Utah safety Cole Bishop says he’s tried to model his game after guys like Antoine Winfield, Kam Chancellor, and Harrison Smith. Said he’s always taken pride in being a physical player. pic.twitter.com/WFJk8FKigg — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) February 29, 2024

“I like Antoine Winfield, there’s a lot of comparison between me and Harrison Smith obviously, I liked watching Kam Chancellor. Just those physical guys, physical safeties, guys like that...I’ve always loved to be a physical plays since I was younger and being able to go be an enforcer on the field. It’s something I’ve always taken pride in.”

Cole Bishop is a player that seems like a perfect fit for the Rams. If he’s there in the late second or third round, it would not be surprising if Snead ended up drafting Bishop. The Utah safety is exactly the type of defensive back and Snead tends to get drawn towards.

CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

“This moment is everything to me. I’m the type of person that just really loves football. I just feel like I’m very blessed and highly favored...At Alabama in 2022 after we played Tennessee, I got benched. That right there, it changed everything for me. I like to say that I had my Michael Jordan moment. I write it down everyday. When I got benched and replaced for (Eli Ricks) it motivated me. I write it down everyday and say I refuse to let that ever happen again. That’s what’s going to lead me and take me to get that gold jacket which is the Hall of Fame. And that gold jacket, I’m not talking about the one you can buy. That moment right there, I refuse to let that happen again.”

PFF recently named Terrion Arnold as a player who would be a best-case scenario at 19 for the Rams. However, he may not get out of the top-15. With that said, his confidence oozes off of the tape and in his personality. Arnold has the mindset of a number one cornerback which is exactly what the Rams need in their secondary.

TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

“I think I can do a little bit of everything. I think that’s my separator in this draft. The things K-State entrusted me to do, being an in-line guy, being a flex out in the slot, and thenkicking out in power when we needed. It’s going to be very valuable for me in this process. I’m looking forward to what times want to see from me.”

The Rams need a tight end and pairing a tight end that can block with a receiving tight end like Davis Allen is something to consider. Sinnott is arguably one of the best blocking tight ends in this draft and then developed more as a receiver later in his career with the Wildcats. Sinnott as a third-round option to pair with Allen as Tyler Higbee gets older would be a smart move.

CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

“I feel like that’s one of my strengths. I got good genes from my mom and dad and grandma. I didn’t come to be mediocre. Like I said, I came to break records so that’s my answer to that.”

Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell spoke at the podium! Will be a favorite option for the Rams at 19.



Asked him about his speed and what he hope to run this week. He said he considers speed one of his strengths and he came to Indy to make a statement. pic.twitter.com/L8MT8GwkAc — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) February 29, 2024

Mitchell is one of the fastest cornerbacks in the draft. With an extremely fast 40-time, he could be in the conversation for the top-15. Last year, Emmanuel Forbes ran a 4.35 and ended up drafted at 16. Mitchell will likely run in that same range.