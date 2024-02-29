Random Ramsdom: Are these two players set to hit free agency?

I believe there are plenty of Lfans that do not want to see the Los Angeles Ram’s let Kevin Dotson walk. However the link beloe does propose the idea that the Rams may let Dotson and fellow offensive lineman Coleman Shelton walk. I don’t know what to make of that. I trust Sean McVay so if he feels he can fill the gaps then go for it, but Dotson for sure seemed like a player worth keeping. I like Shelton too, but it would be hard to keep both because I am guessing both players are going to get paid.

What are your thoughts on this? You can check out some Dotson film and information here. Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great day!

“The Rams would like to bring back both of them but general manager Les Snead doesn’t expect either player to sign an extension before free agency begins next month. Snead told reporters on Wednesday that while they’ve been in contact with each player’s representatives, Snead expects both of them to test the market and see what’s out there. He believes that could help set the price for Dotson and Shelton, who should generate interest from other teams.

Rams GM Les Snead said team has had discussions with Kevin Dotson's camp, similar to talks with Coleman Shelton, but said he expects both to likely hit the free market. Said he thinks that could help the two sides find a contract number that makes sense. — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) February 28, 2024

The Rams acquired Dotson in a trade with the Steelers last summer and he turned out to be their best lineman of the 2023 season. He was one of the top guards in the NFL and should earn a hefty raise this offseason after turning in a career year with the Rams.”

Hard work + perseverance.



Inside the season-long journey of @CooperKupp’s commitment to the Royal High School football team. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 28, 2024

“You know, we’re definitely hoping Aaron is (back),” Snead said. “I know Aaron is spending time away with the goal of being revitalized.” While those words are a far cry from a certainty that Donald would be back on the field next season, this is not the first time that his future with the franchise has been in question. Last offseason following the Rams 5-12 campaign, rumors swirled that Donald was considering hanging it up and retiring from football. Fortunately for L.A., that didn’t happen, with the future Hall of Famer reaffirming his commitment to the franchise.”

The only rookie to play every snap for the Rams this season!@Stevelavila at the #NFLCombine



@nflnetwork | Begins Feb. 29 pic.twitter.com/1iyWvaBUeg — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 28, 2024

“In a recent article by Bleacher Report, they outline five trades that NFL teams should make to free up cap space. And for the Cleveland Browns, a proposed trade would send young offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. “The Cleveland Browns may have seen enough of left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who struggled through an injury-riddled 2023 campaign,” Bleacher Report said. “Wills has experienced his ups and downs, but he’s shown glimpses of solid play before a rough 2023 term, and teams may be willing to roll the dice on him because of his draft pedigree... the Rams may miss out on top prospects at the position with the No. 19 overall pick. On top of that, the 2024 free-agent tackle class lacks depth. So, this transaction may be worth consideration.”