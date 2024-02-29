Mel Kiper’s mock draft pick for the Rams

Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean has been a popular pick for the L.A. Rams in the first round and Mel Kiper’s mock draft for ESPN was no exception. Kiper has the Rams picking DeJean with the 19th overall pick, just like half of all mocks apparently.

Fourth-round pick Cobie Durant was a revelation as a rookie in 2022, but he was inconsistent last season, and Derion Kendrick — taken in Round 6 in the same draft — didn’t take a step forward either. So while the Rams got a resurgent season from Ahkello Witherspoon, the veteran is a free agent, meaning there are big questions in this secondary. I see corner as their single biggest need. DeJean, who would be L.A.’s first Round 1 pick since 2016 (yes, really), is my No. 1-ranked CB. He’s recovering from a broken leg suffered in November, but he still had seven interceptions over the past two seasons. That’d be huge for a defense that forced 15 takeaways in 2023, which ranked 30th in the league. DeJean isn’t expected to work out at the combine, but I still see him as a Day 1 selection.

DeJean could be the top cornerback in the 2024 draft and of course he is at the NFL combine this week, which should give us more insight into his measurables and his fit for the Rams. Cornerback should be a need for L.A. again, but that doesn’t mean Les Snead will address it in the first round this year. If DeJean is the best player and best athlete on the board—and if the Rams don’t trade the pick—that is probably more influential than draft position.