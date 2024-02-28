Rams Reacts Survey: Should L.A. trade their first round pick again?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Rams fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Rams fans have become accustomed to not being involved in mock drafts, as the team has only had one first round pick on day once since trading up for Jared Goff: In 2019, the team had their first round pick, 31st overall, and then traded down all the way to the end of the second round.

Other than that, the Rams don’t usually have a first round pick and the last time they actually selected a player on day one was 2016 with Goff.

Should Les Snead continue his streak?

Answer this week’s Reacts survey: Should the Rams trade the pick and if not, what position should they select with it?