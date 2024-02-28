Are Rams ‘player report card’ grades a concern?

With SoFi Stadium being a new $6 billion stadium that could be the most ‘state-of-the-art’ in the NFL, if not the world, is it a concern that the Los Angeles Rams received a ‘D’ grade for their locker room facilities in a poll of players? Sure, it’s always a concern when the players express some dissatisfaction with how they’re treated, but maybe their locker room grade isn’t quite as eye opening as the fact that the Rams got a D or D+ on four of seven categories in the 2023 NFL Player Team Report Cards:

Treatment of Families: D+

Nutrition: D

Weight Room: C

Training Room: D+

Locker Room: D

Strength Staff: A+

Training Staff: A+

Unsurprisingly, the Rams staff got perfect grades. So why does it sound like the facilities and somehow the treatment of their families don’t get as much attention? Here is how the report card methodology and mission is explained:

1,300 of our players provided information to share with one another about their current club, to not only help them make important career decisions, but also help raise standards across the league. Our goals were to highlight positive clubs, identify areas that could use improvement, and highlight best practices and standards. To learn more about the background of this initiative, read a note from President JC Tretter here.

It’s worth noting that F and even F- grades were handed out and the Rams didn’t get any of those. In fact, the Chargers share a stadium with the Rams and got worse grades: D- for treatment of families, F for weight room, F- for training room.

There were plenty of Ds around the league, but also a share of A, B, and C grades that mostly alluded the Rams.

This is the second year of the player report cards and the Rams had virtually the exact same scores in the first edition. So basically, the report cards didn’t change anything. Will that change the second time around?