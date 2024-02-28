Rams coach turned down Patriots coordinator job to stay with Sean McVay

The Los Angeles Rams once again experienced a lot of coaching change over the offseason. With defensive coordinator Raheem Morris getting the head coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons, a good number of Rams staff members followed him. Sean McVay just recently finalized his coaching staff.

Replacing coaches has been nothing new for McVay since he arrived in Los Angeles. It’s been a consistent theme nearly every offseason. The Rams had a poor 2022 season in which they finished 5-12 and McVay was still forced to replace members of his staff. However, instead of sticking with guys that he knew or had past relationships with, he hired out of the box, promising candidates in guys like Nick Caley and Ryan Wendell.

Both coaches were instrumental in the Rams’ turnaround in 2023 with Caley having a say in the run game along with Mike LaFleur and Wendell helping shape the offensive line. Due to their success, especially Caley, the Rams almost lost him to the New England Patriots to join Jerod Mayo’s staff as the offensive coordinator. Despite being offered the job, Caley opted to stay with McVay and the Rams. According to MMQB’s Albert Breer in his notes from the NFL Combine,

“The Rams took some losses on their coaching staff this winter (particularly with Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson headed to Atlanta), but they also scored an awfully big win. Hanging on to highly regarded tight ends coach Nick Caley was a coup for Sean McVay...Caley traveled to New England for a second interview with the Patriots and was offered the Patriots offensive coordinator job. He was offered it at a very competitive salary. It was tough to say no. But Caley had such a good experience last year with the Rams, that the idea of leaving was more difficult than turning down a coordinator job. So he stayed, and McVay, as I’ve heard the story, was ecstatic that he did (and McVay showed that emphatically on the phone with Caley when he was told he was staying). In turn, the Rams have since made it worth his while by giving him the pass-game coordinator title that Robinson left behind when he decided to go run his own offense in Atlanta under Morris.”

Instead of Caley, the Patriots hired Alex Van Pelt who was the ex-Browns offensive coordinator and the McVay didn’t have to replace yet another coach that he just hired last offseason. Caley replaced Thomas Brown on the Rams staff following the 2022 season and was considered a young, rising coach in the NFL. He also interviewed for offensive coordinator jobs last season, but saw the Rams as the best fit.

While McVay encourages the coaches on his staff to pursue better opportunities and promotions, he certainly won’t be disappointed that Caley is sticking around.