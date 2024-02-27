Kevin Demoff shares relatable and hilarious Les Snead story

Los Angeles Ram’s Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Demoff, recently gave an interview (you can watch it below). At around the three minute mark Demoff describes a very human moment regarding Ram’s General Manager, Les Snead. It should be relatable to any sports fan. The story details a time when Snead himself had to turn away from watching a Ram’s game, and just hope his players and the coaches could see it through.

The moment that Demoff recalls takes place during the Rams final scoring drive in their Super Bowl victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. The COO, who is going on his 15th year as COO with the Rams, attributes the moment as one he never wants to forget.

“One of my favorite visions from all my time in the Rams...Super Bowl drive Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp going down the field...everybody is dialed in, Les Snead is in the back of the suite...basically kneeling, crouching, muttering to himself not watching...” “...Les’s phrase in 2021 was not, you know, be anti-fragile. You know, to be resilient. So he’s literally in the corner of the suite he’s muttering “not anti-fragile...” “...Were like...even Stan’s kinda looking and being like: ‘This is our GM?’...but you know what?When we scored the touchdown all was good.”

He has plenty of stories to tell, and that tale above stands out because the Rams won the Super Bowl, but it also stands out becuase it’s so real. Do you remember how you watched the final drive? I don’t know if I blinked or breathed during that entire sequence (I obvioulsy must have).

COOPER KUPP FOR THE LEAD!



: #SBLVI on NBC pic.twitter.com/PTY7GWXBig — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022

Imagining the entirety of the Ram’s suite, including team owner, Stan Kroenke, being “locked” in watching the go ahead drive (which featured a first down run by Cooper Kupp, a no look pass by Matthew Stafford and eventually the final touchdown to Kupp) while Snead can’t bring himself to watch, is surreal.

Snead did what I think a lot of fans, inclduing myself, sometimes do. Sometimes fans just need to turn away and think whatever thoughts they can to get through the moment. It seems like that is what Snead did, and for that particular game and during that particular drive it worked.

I am always looking for reasons to relive a Rams Super Bowl win, and this story seemed worth sharing. If you want to let us know how you watched that final offensive drive please share in the comments below! And the next time the Rams are trailing in a game, try to think of Les Snead. He may be in the corner of some suite somewhere just as anxious as you are.