If JC Latham falls into the Rams lap do they have to take him?

The Rams have a few offensive linemen that will hit free agency which leads to the belief they will likely draft more help in the trenches this April. Could the Alabama Crimson Tide right tackle JC Latham be an option?

Latham is a two-year starter from Alabama that just turned 21 this month. He had to keep star quarterback Jalen Milroe upright and he did that after only allowing 20 pressures in 854 pass protection snaps for his career and only one sack.

JC Latham telling me how he stoned this attempted cross-chop technique; facing Chris Braswell in practice, film study and playing with excellent timing to unlock his power pic.twitter.com/HIqw8fZG6X — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) February 26, 2024

Strengths

The Alabama tackle has great prototypical size for the position standing at 6-foot-6 and 360 pounds. Latham has great arm length which makes him hard to beat one on one. He has elite level play strength and it’s evident the way he displays it on film. Latham will dominate and downright overpower defenders in the run game. He really just wants to bury you six feet under if you aren’t wearing the same jersey as him.

JC Latham is clean with his technique.



He resets his hands after fighting off the cross chop and then anchors for a stone wall of the edge rusher. pic.twitter.com/D1VIzlIUgy — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) February 18, 2024

He’s very light on his feet but does a great job of setting a strong achor that makes him hard to move. He basically turns himself into a break wall and makes edge defender’s lives very difficult. His pass sets are smooth and he does a great job at sustaining his balance after the first contact to his body. While a lot of young tackles will fold when accepting that first blow from a defender, Latham simply doesn’t.

Latham exhibits active hands and gets great hand placement on his assignment. His grip strength is outstanding and it really makes it hard to beat him and get by him in pass protection. He sets the tone with a bit of nastiness on tape. He’s just an absolute finisher at the point of attack. If you had to show someone what an offensive tackle is supposed to look like, showing them Latham wouldn’t be a bad idea.

#65 JC Latham's raw power blowing up an E/T stunt from Texas pic.twitter.com/1eScNLGAsy — Mathias Cubillan (@mathiascubillan) February 21, 2024

The athleticism is very clearly there which is surprising considering he’s a 6-foot-6, 360 pound monster. He can get out in space and get to the second level. Overall, the biggest strength of Latham’s is that he’s wicked consistent. He very rarely loses a rep and when he does he makes sure not to make the same mistake again for the rest of the matchup.

Bama OT JC Latham vs Michigan DT Kris Jenkins. Film with a view pic.twitter.com/rHeCIQN35F — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) February 23, 2024

Weaknesses

Latham’s biggest weakness in my eyes is his discipline. I love the effort, I love the motor and I love the desire to bury opposing defenders. However, what I don’t love are his 17 penalties over the last two years as a starter. He did cut down his 11 in 2022 to 6 in 2023 but I would still love that to go way down.

As far as positional versatility with Latham, we aren’t really sure if he has it in him or not. There’s a chance he’s going to have to stay at right tackle since he only played there in college. Could he make the transition if a team asked him? I don’t know and so I think thats a weakness or a con in his game.

He’s aggressive but sometimes he takes it a bit too far. Not only can that generate penalties but it can also force him out of his blocking assignment which does happen on tape. He fails to maintain leverage and will lose his block. While he can get to the second level, as a combo blocker he’s not the best seeing as he wants to destroy what is in front of him, it doesn’t make for a clean transition to the next assignment.

Latham does struggle against more methodical pass rushers and will get tripped up when rushers come prepared and hit him with a hesitation or stutter move. He’s very stout but he does tend to allow the pressure to ruin the pocket even if he doesn’t give up the sack. This is one of those things that may go unnoticed and not talked about but giving up the pocket puts a quarterback in a wicked bad position to have to step up or scramble and potentially get hit from behind.

Does he make sense for the Rams?

Latham absolutely makes sense for the Rams and here is why. First off, we don’t know if he can transition over to left but that also doesn’t mean he cant. JC Latham is a much better prospect than I truly expected him to be and he’s stout all across the board.

With both likely starters Alaric Jackson and Rob Havenstein manning the positions there is a chance you would be drafting him to sit or even supplant Jackson. The thing here is this. Jackson can only sign a one-year restricted deal if he is tendered, which means he will be a free agent next season and Havenstein is getting up there in age which means the Rams could decide to move on at some point. It makes a lot of sense to prepare for the future and Latham would be that.

His biggest issue for me are the penalties which I think the Rams do a great job of coaching up their offensive linemen that it never really feels like a big issue. Run blocking by the way is not a premium in this draft at all. The Rams definitely want to put an emphasis on run blocking for their offensive line and Latham would be a massive upgrade over Jackson in that department out of the gate.

Latham is a bonafide first round pick and if he falls to the Rams at pick 19 they will definitely have to have a long discussion about selecting him. If he were to have a stock that puts him guaranteed in the top 15 I don’t know if I would advise the Rams to trade up. However, if he does fall thats a choice that isn’t easy to pass up on.

This isn’t a player you go up and trade for unless you believe this is your guy. I will say in a draft with Taliese Fuaga, Joe Alt and Olu Fashanu, it’s easy for Latham to be left behind and forgotten about. When you factor in quarterbacks and receivers at the top there is a chance Latham does fall into the Rams lap at 19. Hopefully he’s better than the last offensive lineman they took at that pick though...Alex Barron.