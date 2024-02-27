5 players that the Rams will be watching at the NFL Combine

The Los Angeles Rams may not be going to the NFL Combine, but that doesn’t mean that they won’t be paying attention. General manager Les Snead, Sean McVay, and the Rams scouts will still be collecting the data and use it to help make their decisions when it comes to putting together their draft board. Some tend to put too much stock in the Combine while others want to ignore it completely as football isn’t played in shorts. With that said, it’s part of the process and the interviews may be the most important part. Here are five players that the Rams should be paying close attention to in Indianapolis.

1. LB Payton Wilson, NC State

The medical evaluation for Wilson will be everything. If he passes his medicals with flying colors, he is probably going to end up being a second-round pick. However, in the case that his medicals don’t go well, he may end up on day three. Wilson is the best coverage linebacker in the draft. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman,

“Wilson had been clocked in the 40 at 4.49 and ran a 4.21 in the pro agility shuttle last offseason. He bench pressed 390, vertical jumped 35 1/2 inches and broad jumped 9-8 1/2. Don’t be surprised if he tops a lot of those numbers at the combine.”

Not to hope that a player flunks their medicals and tanks their draft stock, the Rams certainly wouldn’t be disappointed. If the Rams could land Wilson in round three, it would be a steal. However, Wilson could perform well in his testing numbers and end up solidifying himself as a second-round player.

2. CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Mitchell has been a popular target for the Rams in mock drafts and would be a perfect fit for them at cornerback. However, there is a chance that he ends up going before 19. The chances of that happening are even greater if he runs a fast 40-time in Indianapolis. Said The Athletic’s Dane Brugler,

“Mitchell ran a hand-timed 4.39 40-yard dash for NFL scouts in the spring, and with a few months of draft prep, I expect that number to be sub-4.35 at the combine.”

If Mitchell runs in the 4.3s and also puts up good numbers elsewhere, he could solidify himself as the number one cornerback off the board in the draft. Again, that wouldn’t be ideal for the Rams who need a playmaker like Mitchell in their secondary.

3. OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

The Rams will without a doubt be keeping an eye on Amarius Mims. If Snead goes tackle in the first round, Mims is the player to watch if they don’t trade up. The Georgia tackle has all of the athletic traits to be a great left tackle in the NFL. As Brugler said,

“Based just on tape, Mims might be the freakiest player in the entire draft — and it will be interesting to see if the testing data agrees...His former teammates called him a ‘future Hall of Famer,’ because of his rare mix of movement skills and play strength at his size.”

When it comes to the NFL Draft process, it’s all about the film and that’s the way that it should be. However, the combine is opportunity to combine the film with a player’s athleticism. Mims is one of the most athletic players in the draft. If he tests well, Mims could could jump into the top-20 despite a small sample size on the field.

4. WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Would the Rams really take a wide receiver in the first round? If the player is right and the fit is there, it certainly isn't out of the question. Said Brugler,

“How fast will he run? How will he test in the short-area drills? For a receiver that lacks route polish to consistently uncover against NFL cornerbacks, Coleman needs to be impressive with his testing.”

The things is, the Rams could absolutely use more explosiveness on the outside. If Coleman is there at 19, he is a player that they would have to consider. With that said, they are a team that values route running and therefore, his short-area testing will be important.

5. EDGE Chop Robinson

Simply put, the Rams need an edge rusher and it would not be surprising if that player came in the first round. Robinson is a polarizing player in the draft process and some wonder if he is worth a first round pick. Feldman said,

“At Penn State, he measured in bigger than current Cowboys star Micah Parsons, and the coaches there thought he was perhaps just as fast, although matching Parsons’ 4.39 40 in Indy will be a big challenge. Robinson clocked a 4.47 last year, but he actually ran a quicker shuttle, 4.22 to Parsons’ 4.40. He also has a broad jump of 10-7 and bench press of 400 pounds. One source who has seen him in training this month predicted that Robinson “is going to go off at the combine” and will put up “absurd” numbers.”

All of the focus, especially for the Rams at 19 has been on Jared Verse and Laiatu Latu. With that said, Snead likes athletes on the edge and if Robinson tests extremely well, he would be tough to pass up in the first round.