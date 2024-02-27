Should the Rams draft a guard if they can’t re-sign Kevin Dotson?

Amidst all the intrigue swirling around the Los Angeles Rams efforts to re-sign free agent guard Kevin Dotson, the fact remains that L.A. needs to add another guard. Is the 2024 NFL Draft the place to do it?

Currently under contract, the Rams have starting left guard Steve Avila, swing backups Joseph Noteboom and Zach Thomas, while Logan Bruss, Mike McAllister, and Grant Miller step up from the practice squad. After Avila, there more questions than answers.

So, yes, the Rams do need another guard and most likely two, whether through the draft, free agency, or a trade. And while I think most fans would be satiated with the re-signing of Dotson, this article is about drafting a guard. Allow me to offer up some of my favorites and the round they could be drafted.

See all the round-by-round capsule reviews in TST’s 2024 NFL Draft section

Round 1

Jordan Morgan- Arizona 6’ 4 7/8” 312 lb., 32 7/8”arms, 10 3/8” hands, and 81 1/4” span @ Senior Bowl

Morgan, by almost all reports, is a cusp Round 1 prospect at tackle. But guard is where he might find his best chance for success in the NFL. Was a highly-rated prospect in 2022, but suffered a a knee injury in November, missed all of the pre-draft workouts and showcases, and spent the next nine month’s getting rehabbed for his final college season.

Well-balanced with good enough feet and agility to get around to reach blocks, the second level, and short pulls. Even though he’s well put together, Morgan is more of a finesse player than brute, more likely to seal off opponents than road grade them off the ball. Very good pass protector. Smooth lateral mover, mirrors well, uses his hands and has clamp/grip strength to control. His anchor could use some work on ’23 film, but that could be from injury recovery. No matter, I do think he would benefit from a play strength upgrade.

Good fit for a pass-heavy, outside zone run oriented offense. He had a fairly quick turnaround from his knee injury and by now, Morgan should have regained full range of motion, confidence and strength. There are other injury flags, he battled through a high ankle sprain in 2021, but it should be noted that he only missed three starts between the knee and ankle.

Round 2

Cooper Beebe- Kansas State 6’ 4” 335 lb., @ Kansas State Wildcats official site

Started 48 college career games with numerous accolades, culminating in being a unanimous/consensus First team All-American in 2023. Began his career as a tackle and had 20 starts outside. Over nearly 3000 college snaps, allowed only four sacks, nine QB hits, and 23 hurries.

Run blocking is his forte and he does it with gusto. Matching a squatty obelisk-like frame with lower body/core strength and good get-off, Beebe produces power and drive. Although best road grading downhill, experience has taught him to be smooth and patient when pulling and climbing. When he gets to the next level, he is a ferocious striker. When he gets too aggressive and anxious to land a blow, he can reach and lunge, forcing him off balance and limiting his best trait, power. He shows good pass blocking technique with a wide base, strong anchor, knee bend for balance/leverage, and a powerful punch. As a pro, to keep defenders out of his chest, he may have to make up for his arm length by adding long arm punches to his repertoire.

Aggressive play style with an always running motor. Although he has a history of positional versatility, inside is where he belongs. Experienced with inside/mid zone run game and duo double team/climbs. A plug-and-play prospect.

Round 3

Christian Haynes- UConn 6’ 2 1/2” 318 lb., 33 7/8” arms, 10 1/2” hands, and 80 3/4” span @ Senior Bowl

Started 49 straight college games at right guard and won four All-American honors. Pro Football Focus grades him in the 80’s. There was talk of UConn moving him to center for the 2023 season, he worked out there all spring, but it didn’t come to fruition. He did however, get plenty of reps in the pivot during Senior Bowl workouts.

Nice combination of power and athleticism. He’s got a quick punch and feet, he can be the first to attack and still mirror counters. Haynes has the upper body and hand strength to latch on and control, but needs work on keeping them inside on the breast plate and not outside on the shoulders. Worked in a Shanahan-style zone scheme, but has the physical traits, move skills, and demeanor to fit into any run offense.

Can you believe it? Most draft experts mark Haynes down because of his height, not his game. He’s a whopping 1 3/4” below the average threshold for NFL guards and has tackle arm length, hands, and wingspan. Stood out at the Senior Bowl and will likely test well at the NFL Combine. I have him with a mid-Round 2 grade.

UConn RG 64 Christian Haynes is a bad man. This is terrific pic.twitter.com/2BWxGYYMZK — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) February 4, 2024

Round 4

Isaiah Adams- Illinois 6’ 4” 316 lb., 33 1/4” arms, 8 7/8” hands, and 82 1/4” span @ Senior Bowl

Canadian-born, Adams crossed the border to play football before the 2021 season and became a Juco All-American before transferring to Illinois. Started all 25 of his D1 college games. Adams showed his versatility with 12 starts at left guard, two starts on the right, 10 starts at right tackle, and two starts on the left. He was often moved between positions in-game.

On film, his game looks much better inside where he can play a north-south downhill game and show off his leveraged drive power. Good get-off with fluidity and balance on pulls and climbs. Works hard to get his position on seal and screen blocks. In pass blocking, he can get his hands on the defender right away. I think some of Adams troubles with speed pass rushers at tackle are as much to do with inexperience, rather than athleticism, he actually moves well. He needs patience and trust his athleticism to play outside

Has experience in run blocking system akin to the Rams. Nice ceiling on Adams, he’s got pretty good technique for only playing the American game for three years. As strong as is, he would benefit from a pro conditioning/strength program, his legs look more athletically built than that of an NFL guard.

Round 5

Sataoa Laumea- Utah 6’ 4 1/8” 319 lb., 33” arms, 9 5/8” hands, 80 3/4” span @ Senior Bowl

Started 44 of 45 college games and was named to All-Pac12 teams four straight years. Started out at right guard and after two seasons, moved outside. Plays through the whistle wherever he lines up.

Blocky build with good power, better suited to play in traffic. He’s aware of stunts, just doesn’t quite have the light feet and agility to get to them if they aren’t within arms length. Overall, a plus pass blocker, but would be better suited to latch on and control with his strength and tenacity, longer edge rushers can get the best of hand fighting by getting inside to his chest. Good 1on1 drive blocker. Hustles to get out front and/or downfield on screens and pulls. Climbs to the second level with ease and strikes well at arrival

Guard/tackle versatility with 19 career starts inside and 25 outside. Scouts at the Senior Bowl project him to guard in the NFL. Laumea can be so solid for long stretches of play and then completely whiff a block for no apparent reason. Not as consistent as you would like to see from someone as experienced as he.

Utah’s Sataoa Laumea handling the spin move so well at the Senior Bowl. Playing with some great balance and perfectly replacing his hands. pic.twitter.com/n5zUhzK41B — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 31, 2024

Round 6

Caeden Wallace- Penn State- 6’ 4 3/8” 322 lb., 33 5/8” arms, 10 1/2” hands, and 83 1/8” span @ East-West Shrine Bowl

The other Penn State tackle. Wallace has 40 starts at right tackle in Happy Valley and if it is any indicator, has improved his Pro Football Focus in each of his three college seasons. Over 2200+ offensive snaps, he’s given up only nine sacks and five QB hits.

Athletic big man with a good all-around game. When run blocking, stays low, gets leveraged push and sustains. Moves fluidly in short areas. Generally a good pass blocker particularly when he latches on and controls. Has some issues with outside speed rushers and the inside counters. He tends to lunge and punch instead of mirror and it gets him off balance. A move inside where there are big body bumpers would help with that.

Wallace worked out as a first-string right guard in the Shrine Bowl, along with both right and left tackle reps. He received stellar reviews and was singled out by The Athletic as one of the Top 15 performers. A versatile prospect with a history of hard work and improvement

Round 7

KT Leveston- Kansas State- 6’ 3 5/8” 337 lb., 34 1/4” arms, 10” hands, and 83 1/8” span @ East-West Shrine Bowl

An older player, Leveston will turn 25 in his rookie season. Experienced with 32 starts up and down the K-State line, he’s a high-floor prospect who plays clean, only one penalty in his last 1800+ snaps.

Built like a monolith, power is his game. Leveston can drive defenders out with his leverage and lower body push or latch on and rag doll with his upper torso strength. Much better run blocking downhill, but does have decent feet for such a large human. Good hand-fighter in pass protection and strong hands clamps on inside. At left tackle, although he’s a handful just to run around, he lacks the lateral agility to mirror speed rushers and tries wrench them down as they pass with differing results.

Played all four tackle and guard positions in college and worked out a center in the Shrine Bowl. Agile, hostile, and versatile. Leveston is exactly the kind of late-round developmental prospect the Rams should consider.

Here’s a highlight package cut for #50 Cooper Beebe, but also has #70 KT Leveston on many reps, often side-by-side.

Cooper Beebe Left Guard Highlights https://t.co/7kpy1Ir5nn via @YouTube — Venie Randy Soares (@VenieSoares) February 26, 2024

Undrafted

Kyle Hergel- Boston College. 6” 3 3/8” 311 lb., 33 1/2” arms, 10 1/2” hands, and 80 5/8” span @ East-West Shrine Bowl

Had stops at North Dakota and Texas State before entering BC as a graduate transfer. He was on the Feldman’s Freaks list for strength and athleticism. According to Pro Football Focus, did not allow a sack in 2023.

Big, powerful hands and latch-on strength. Hergel is more of a mauler than drive blocker, he clamps on and uses his upper-body prowess to torque and turn. Sets a leveraged base against bullrushes with natural low center of gravity wide lower half. Not fleet afoot, but athletic enough to get where he needs to be on combo’s and pulls. Played in a predominantly zone scheme at BC.

Very versatile prospect on the interior. Along with his past work at both guard spots, spent his Shrine Bowl workouts at center and was singled out because he “looked as though he’s been playing the center spot for an eternity”.

Who would you draft?

I like Christian Haynes, particularly at #83. He has the ability to play guard or center and would fit seamlessly into the Rams run schemes. As an aside, I also like Christian Mahogany out of Boston College for the same reasons, just could not fit him into the article’s format.

Later in the draft and depending on how the offensive line takes shape out of free agency, re-signs, etc. I would select one of the final three listed. Caeden Wallace, KT Leveston, or Kyle Hergel. All three have relatively high floors, position versatility, and the requisite size to be backup NFL linemen. Maybe a bit boring, but I really don’t see any guard or tackle size/length/athleticism freaks that could be interesting late-round development projects.