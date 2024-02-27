Ranking the 25 best player fits in free agency for the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams will be looking forward to free agency as they should have a plethora of cap space to spend and improve the roster. However, building through free agency can be dangerous. With larger contracts, missing on a big name free agent can have a severe impact.

This is why it’s important to not just focus on a player’s name or their previous stats. Schematic fit and team fit are just as important in free agency as they are during the draft. For every instance where the free agency process has worked for both the player, there’s a case where the process didn’t work out and the player didn’t fit with the new team.

Teams must have a thorough plan and scouting process when evaluating potential free agents. The player needs to fit into the offensive and defensive scheme, and their style of play and personality needs to mesh with the rest of the team.

It's important to remember that players with several years of experience are what they are at that stage of their career. It’s more likely that their level decreases than increases and the way that they play isn’t going to change.

Below are the 25 players set to hit free agency that would be the best fits for the Rams. This will be based on schematic fit and player archetypes that general manager Les Snead has targeted in the past. For now, we’ll focus only on players who are available. Therefore, this list won’t include potential cap casualties like Khalil Mack.

*Note: All contract projections come from PFF or A to Z Sports.

1. S Darnell Savage

The player that might make the most sense for the Rams in free agency is Green Bay Packers safety, Darnell Savage. Los Angeles typically hasn’t spent at the safety position. However, Savage isn’t going to break the bank either. Savage compares athletically to a former Rams safety in Nick Scott, but has the versatility, tackling ability, and ball skills the Rams like. It’s worth noting that he missed 17.3 percent of his tackles last season which was eighth among safeties and he’s lacked the on-ball production the last two years. Savage has a connection to Greg Williams who the Rams just hired to the defensive staff. Right now there have been no negotiations between Savage and the Packers. The former first-round pick could be available.

Contract Projection: 2 years, $10M with $6M guaranteed

2. EDGE Brian Burns

There is going to be an obvious connection between the Rams and Brian Burns if the edge rusher becomes available to sign. Los Angeles showed interest here two years ago, offering the Carolina Panthers multiple first-round picks at the trade deadline. Burns fits the mold of edge rusher that the Rams like as he has good first-step quickness, is comfortable in space, and is an elite athlete. On top of that however, he also fits what they’re looking for in a big signing. The Rams are looking for a player that can take the torch from Aaron Donald and Burns is that player.

Contract Projection: 4 years $90M with $60M guaranteed

3. EDGE Darrell Taylor

Taylor may not be a flashy name, but if the Rams want to add an edge rusher to the rotation he’s a great fit. This wouldn’t stop the Rams from drafting an edge rusher early, but Taylor is consistent as he has at least five sacks in each of the last three seasons. Prior to being drafted, Taylor made my Snead’s Snacks list as a player that fit the Rams’ profile at the position. At the time I said,

“With 33-inch arms, Darrell Taylor checks the box for Les Snead. He’s a superb athlete showing the prototypical size, athleticism and length with good short-area quickness. Taylor is a little unrefined as a pass-rusher, but Snead values the physical traits and measurables more than he values whether or not a player has multiple pass-rushing tools in the toolbox. He’s explosive and has shown the ability to make second-effort plays which just showcases his motor skills which is also something that Snead values.”

Taylor still plays well in space and because of that, he can be a good complementary pass rusher. He hasn’t lived up to his draft status in Seattle, but at just 26, he could still improve.

Contract Projection: 2 years $9M with $5M guaranteed

4. S Xavier McKinney

The question of whether or not the Rams would spend at the safety position really gets asked with Xavier McKinney. However, he’s a great fit and the exact type of young playmaker in the secondary that the defense needs. McKinney is versatile as he can play in the box and as a deep safety. The former Giant is a solid tackler and has been a leader of that unit. McKinney had three interceptions and a career-high 11 passes defended to go with 116 tackles. Athletically, he compares to both Quentin Lake and Jordan Fuller. The contract is a little high, but McKinney is just 24 years old and can be the face of the secondary for years to come. The Giants are considering the transition tag for McKinney.

Contract Projection: 4 years $54M with $30M guaranteed

5. TE Hunter Henry

It would not be surprising if the Rams are a favorite to land Hunter Henry in free agency. The fact of the matter is, they need a tight end. Tyler Higbee will be coming off of a major injury along with Hunter Long. Davis Allen showed promise, but at the end of the day he still only had 10 receptions for 95 yards as a rookie. Henry is a serious red zone threat as he had six touchdowns last year and nine in 2021. Five of Henry’s six red zone targets last season went for touchdowns. In 2021, all nine of his red zone receptions resulted in scores.

Aside from Henry’s on-field production, he has the speed and receiving ability that the Rams like in their tight ends. With his connection to Nick Caley who coached Henry for the Patriots prior to last season, it just makes sense. Caley was even a graduate assistant coaching defense at Arkansas when Henry was a freshman. If there is one player that I would predict joining the Rams this offseason, it would be Henry.

Contract Projection: 2 years $12.25M with $8.25M guaranteed

6. EDGE DJ Wonnum

Most eyes will be on Danielle Hunter when it comes to the Rams. However, Wonnum is another second or third-tier edge player that makes some sense. Again, he’s not elite by any means, but is someone they can add to the rotation. He has accumulated eight sacks in two of the last three years and is a fit for their edge archetype. Wonnum made my Snead’s Snacks list back in 2020

“We’re looking at arm length, athletic traits, and high motor. That is Wonnum in a nutshell. He blew out the measurables portion at the Senior Bowl and did so again at the combine, showing good length with 34-inch arms. Wonnum is relentless wherever he plays with his effort being one of his best traits. The Gamecocks lined him up everywhere whether it be on the interior, as a standup rusher, or with his hand in the dirt. Wonnum’s short-area quickness isn’t where it needs to be. He has the physical tools to develop and be a steady player.”

Again, Wonnum may not be the elite edge rusher that the Rams are looking for or sway them from adding someone in the early portion of the draft. Still, from a fit standpoint, Wonnum may be an option.

Contract Projection: 2 years $9.5M with $5M guaranteed

7. S Kyle Dugger

As mentioned, the Rams haven’t typically spent on the safety position in free agency. With that said, there are a decent number of safeties who would be considered fits for the Rams. Les Snead likes a good box safety and Dugger fits the mold of that safety/linebacker hybrid that the Rams used with Taylor Rapp and Mark Barron. Dugger is more expensive than some of the other safeties on this list, but with his versatility, instincts and ability to tackle, he’s someone that should be considered. The Patriots safety will be a priority for New England as he led all defensive backs with 109 tackles in 2023.

Contract Projection: 3 years $40.5M with $25M guaranteed

8. TE Gerald Everett

Could we see a Gerald Everett reunion? Again, the Rams need some experienced tight end depth and Everett knows the system. He was a past fit in the offense as a tight end who is a natural pass catcher with wide receiver traits. It didn’t necessarily work out with the Los Angeles Chargers, but a one-year deal to give the Rams some familiarity while Higbee gets healthy might make sense for both sides.

Gerald Everett in free agency moves me pic.twitter.com/GwO0YIOpL6 — (@OVOTopShotta) February 23, 2024

Contract Projection: 1 year, $5.5M with $4M guaranteed

9. OT Josh Jones

It’s hard to justify spending big on tackle in free agency, especially considering the options. When it comes to the big names, there are a lot of concerns, especially with age and injury. In the case that the Rams want to add some depth, Josh Jones could be considered. Jones can play on either side, but is more comfortable on the left. He’s an athletic mover in space with good hands. Jones isn’t a full time starting-caliber player, but certainly can be cheaper depth. Jones could end up being a good value signing.

Contract Projection: 2 years, $13M with $8M guaranteed

10. CB Kendall Fuller

Unfortunately, the cornerback options in free agency are somewhat limited. With that said, one player to keep an eye on would be Kendall Fuller. He brings versatility to the position that the Rams like with experience on the boundary, in the slot, or even at safety. He brings good ball production which the Rams also value and need in the secondary while also bringing a level of competitiveness. Fullere doesn’t have the speed that the Rams currently have at cornerback, but as a veteran option to pair with a rookie, he could be a perfect match. He allowed less than 0.8 yards per coverage snap last year while being PFF’s 9th-graded cornerback in coverage.

Contract Projection: 3 years, $40M with $25M guaranteed

11. LB Oren Burks

This offseason, the Rams need to add a coverage linebacker next to Ernest Jones. Burks should be a player that the Rams are familiar with as he played in San Francisco last season. He’s explosive with good arm length. The Rams like their linebackers to have a safety background which Burks brings. Burks played limited snaps with the San Francisco 49ers, but at the very least he adds good special teams value.

Contract Projection: 2 years, $8M with $4.5M guaranteed

12. LB Willie Gay Jr.

If the Rams extend Ernest Jones this offseason, it’s hard to see them paying for another linebacker in free agency. However, Willie Gay Jr. is someone who would pair nicely with Jones. He’s explosive with good lateral movement. Gay had a down year last season in coverage, but is worth a one-year deal. At the very least, he’s an upgrade over the players that the Rams currently have behind Jones. He’s a good sideline-to-sideline player that the Rams defense is missing.

Contract Projection: 1 year, $3.75M with $2.75M guaranteed

13. TE Noah Fant

Fant hasn’t had as much success in the NFL as his Iowa counterpart George Kittle. With that said, the talent is there even if the production is not. Fant had two down years in Seattle after going for over 550 yards in each of his first three seasons. This was more about a usage problem than a problem with Fant. This is still an athletic player with elite speed and a natural pass-catcher. Fant may be exactly what the Rams need at tight end and should know the offense to an extent as Shane Waldron was the offensive coordinator in Seattle.

Contract Projection: 3 years, $24M with $14.5M guaranteed

14. CB Jaylon Johnson

The big prize in free agency at cornerback will be Jaylon Johnson. However, it remains unlikely that Johnson ever becomes available. However, if he does become available, don’t be surprised if the Rams do make a push. While Johnson lacks some of the speed and arm length that the Rams like, he has good ball skills and playmaking ability as he had four interceptions last season. Johnson also shows good toughness and willingness to tackle. This is a young player that the Rams can add to their secondary and build around going forward. In all likelihood, the Chicago Bears will franchise tag Johnson.

Contract Projection: 4 years, $80M with $38M guaranteed

Jaylon Johnson allowed more than 25 yards in just ONE GAME this season pic.twitter.com/1YQU7QEL8E — PFF (@PFF) February 21, 2024

15. S Jeremy Chinn

Chinn didn’t have a lot of success under Ejiro Evero which is a similar system was what the Rams run under the Vic Fangio umbrella. However, he fits the linebacker/safety mold that the Rams have utilized in the past and brings a lot of versatility. Put simply, Chinn isn’t afraid to come up and make the tackle in the box. Schematically there may be some questions, but he is worth a one-year ‘prove it’ type deal.

Contract Projection: 1 year, $3M with $2M guaranteed

Jeremy Chinn as a split safety to the top pre-snap, showing communication & athleticism



As the route distribution develops, he calls out to the near side safety to drive on the over, while he helps carry the vertical & squeeze it



pic.twitter.com/j87ZUsjIxB — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) February 19, 2024

16. DL Raekwon Davis

With Jonah Williams a pending restricted free agent, the Rams could look to add a veteran defensive lineman to the rotation. This is something that they’ve missed since A’Shawn Robinson left and could look to add at that spot. Davis hasn't lived up to his second-round draft status, but can still be a valuable piece on a defensive line. He’s an explosive player that brings some versatility across a defensive line. He’s a huge presence in the middle of a defensive line and does a good job clogging up running lanes while having the ability to collapse the pocket. Davis won’t be a priority for the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

Contract Projection: 2 years, $7.5M with $4.5M guaranteed

17. iOL Damien Lewis

With the offensive line options somewhat limited in free agency, Damien Lewis is an option to consider. He fits the Rams’ current mold on the offensive line at 332-pounds. He has experience blocking in both zone and gap run-blocking schemes. Lewis moves well in systems that primarily utilizes zone rushes in addition to a healthy dose of gap concepts. This is what the Rams implemented and had success with last season. Lewis had a very successful 2022 season and the upside is there. He brings the type of power and physicality that the Rams want on the interior. If the Rams can’t retain Kevin Dotson, Lewis is a name to watch.

Contract Projection: 4 years, $42M with $24M guaranteed

Some of the best blocks from Damien Lewis this past season. Powerful and physical player. pic.twitter.com/KuI1n9v1UO — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) February 23, 2024

18. WR Calvin Ridley

Would the Rams really spend big on wide receiver after re-signing Demarcus Robinson? I certainly wouldn’t put it past them. It’s possible that the Rams see Robinson as more of their fourth wide receiver on the depth chart with TuTu Atwell falling out of favor, opening the need for a third wide receiver. Ridley is a great route-runner and very good after the catch. He has the ability to line up anywhere across the formation. It’s also worth noting that Ridley has a connection to Dave Ragone who the Rams brought in as their quarterback coach. Ragone was the offensive coordinator with the Falcons early in Ridley’s career. If the Jaguars re-sign Ridley, they owe the Falcons a second-round pick. There is some motivation for them not to-resign Ridley.

Contract Projection: 3 years, $51M with $30M guaranteed

19. iOL Lloyd Cushenberry

If the Rams want to spend on a center in free agency, Cushenberry in an intriguing option. He’s a schematic fit in a gap scheme with a mix of zone as he displays good lateral movement. Cushenberry is elite in pass protection, ranking fourth in net pressure rate which compares each player’s pressure rate to the position average after adjusting for their true pass set frequency. The Rams typically haven’t invested in the center position, but Cushenberry is one of the best in the NFL.

Contract Projection: 4 years, $57.1M with $34.25M guaranteed

20. OL Mike Onwenu

Onwenu is another free agent offensive linemen that fits the Rams’ new archetype. He’s a strong gap scheme blocker with good hand and good power. Onwenu has the ability to get to second level and make an impact there. The Patriots offensive lineman is another option in the case that the Rams lose Kevin Dotson. Onwenu has good versatility and played over 1000 snaps are right guard in 2022 with experience at left guard and right tackle as well. Onwenu has fired his agents, which will make free agency interesting for him. The Patriots guard could be on his way out of Boston.

Contract Projection: 4 years, $58M with $33.25M guaranteed

21. LB Tyrel Dodson

If the Rams are looking for a coverage linebacker to pair with Ernest Jones, Dodson makes some sense. He does have good explosiveness, but in undersized at six feet tall and 237 pounds. Dodson also has shorter arms than the Rams typically like in their linebackers. The Bills linebacker had his best season to date last year, filling in for Matt Milano. However, the Bills did take him off the field on passing downs.

Contract Projection: 1 year, $3.25M with $2M guaranteed

22. LB Blake Cashman

Cashman is about as solid of a tackler as they come and he had eight tackles for loss last season He’s among the better linebackers in coverage as well which is exactly what the Rams need. Cashman has shorter arms than the Rams like, but could be a veteran option to consider. The Houston Texans linebacker had a breakout season, but was that exemplified due to the overall lack of talent of the unit.

Contract Projection: 2 years, $8.5M with $5.25M guaranteed

23. LB Josey Jewell

Jewell is a solid coverage linebacker and has been a solid rotational piece for the Broncos defense. However, what makes Jewell interesting is his connection to Chris Beake who joined the Rams last year. While he is no longer the linebackers coach, Jewell is still a name to watch. He lacks some of the explosiveness and short area quickness that the Rams like, but as a rotational piece behind Ernest Jones, it could be a fit as Jewell has experience in a Fangio scheme. In fact, Fangio trusted Jewell with there green dot.

Contract Projection: 2 years, $12.5M with $7M guaranteed

24. OT Donovan Smith

Smith had a rough 2023 and has fallen off over the last two seasons. If the Rams opt to sign a left tackle in free agency, Smith is an option. He’s good in space and has plenty of experience with 136 starts on the left side. However, there are signs of decline. Last year, he was one of the worst left tackles in the NFL. His net pressure rate was 1.7 percent, ranking 65th out of 83 qualifiers. Smith also had a negative impact as a run-blocker. The left tackle options are slim and at this point, Smith might make more sense as depth.

25. CB Jeff Okudah

At the very least, Okudah is a name worth mentioning. There is a history with Aubrey Pleasant, but the two didn’t seem to see eye-to-eye. Pleasant and Okudah were caught in a heated argument on the sideline during a game and it was all downhill from there for both player and coach. Okudah lacks speed and ball skills, but was a highly touted prospect for a reason. An actual fresh start somewhere could be beneficial.