Random Ramsdom: This player had a response to LA re-signing Demarcus Robinson

The Los Angeles Rams recently were able to get a deal done with Demarcus Robinson. It seems like a great move for both sides. Tyreek Hill, who may have played with Robinson when they were both with the Kansas City Chiefs, responded by saying that Robsinson deserves more. Again, it seems like a nice deal for both sides but it’s understandable that Hill wants to see every wide reciever get paid.

It could be very exciting to see what Robinson does in year two with Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

“On Saturday, Los Angeles brought Robinson back with a one-year deal worth $5 million, per Ian Rapoport. According to some, that wasn’t enough. Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill took to social media after the signing. “My boy D-Rob been like that stop playing with him,” he posted to X (formerly Twitter). “He deserves more.” Tracing back Hill’s response to a receiver that isn’t on most radars means backtracking to 2016. Robinson and Hill were rookies on the 2016 Kansas City Chiefs and remained teammates through the 2021 season.”

The Rams are hiring Sean Desai, a source said (@JFowlerESPN initially reported), in what was described to me as a multi-faceted role that will work with the offense/offensive coaches from a defensive perspective. Rams have quietly staffed a job like this for a couple years. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 25, 2024

“Since the end of the season, the Eagles fired Desai and let Patricia walk after his contract ran out. The Eagles’ defense wasn’t very good under Desai but it at least had some good moments. That side of the ball was a complete disaster after the reins were handed to Patricia. Instead of firing Desai during the season, the Eagles demoted him. And Desai even kept his official title as defensive coordinator and held a press conference the week of the Seahawks game after the demotion. A couple days after the loss in Seattle, head coach Nick Sirianni explained why he kept Desai on staff. “I know Matt (Patricia) valued his opinion and his vision and was really — I really admire how Sean went about his business last week,” Sirianni said on Dec. 20. “I think any of us that have been in a situation where things didn’t go the way we wanted it to go, you can go two ways with that.”

(Draft) Class is almost in session. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/JO3SWMniip — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 24, 2024