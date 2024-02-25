Rams finalize 2024 coaching staff with 8 new hires, several promotions

The Los Angeles Rams had way more coaching turnover than Sean McVay could have possibly planned for, which is mostly good news because it means that McVay continues to do the best job of preparing his coaches for promotions around the league. Even though the Rams don’t know for sure yet how their new coaches and promotions of those who were already on the staff will turn out, McVay’s not a stranger to significant change underneath his guidance year after year.
Hat tip to ProFootballRumors for outlining the eight new coaches added to the staff in addition to the many promotions to replace those who have left:
- Chris Shula was promoted to defensive coordinator to replace Raheem Morris
- Sean Desai was hired as a senior defensive assistant, following the loss of Jimmy Lake, one of several who followed Morris to the Falcons
- Rob Calabrese (pictured above) will be a senior offensive assistant after previously working as the Jets QB coach
- Dave Ragone replaced Zac Robinson, also on his way to Atlanta, as the QBs coach
- Jerry Schuplinski was hired as a senior offensive assistant
- Nate Scheelhaase was hired as pass game specialist after Jake Peetz went to the Seattle Seahawks
- Nick Caley was promoted to pass game coordinator but he will also continue to serve as tight ends coach
- Giff Smith replaced Eric Henderson as DL coach after Henderson went to USC
- Greg Williams was hired to replace Shula as inside linebackers coach
- Chris Beake has gone from secondary coach to safeties coach
- Chili Davis was hired as assistant special teams coach following the loss of Jeremy Springer as the new Patriots special teams coordinator
Loading comments...