Rams finalize 2024 coaching staff with 8 new hires, several promotions

The Los Angeles Rams had way more coaching turnover than Sean McVay could have possibly planned for, which is mostly good news because it means that McVay continues to do the best job of preparing his coaches for promotions around the league. Even though the Rams don’t know for sure yet how their new coaches and promotions of those who were already on the staff will turn out, McVay’s not a stranger to significant change underneath his guidance year after year.

Hat tip to ProFootballRumors for outlining the eight new coaches added to the staff in addition to the many promotions to replace those who have left: