Should Rams trade a CB to the Lions at their time of need?

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams have had a strong connection ever since Brad Holmes left L.A. to become the general manager in Detroit in 2021. Of course, the two sides immediately came to a trade agreement in the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade but could Les Snead help Holmes with his latest need at cornerback?

ProFootballNetwork’s Adam Caplan noted this week that the Lions have a huge weakness at the cornerback position and that they are expected to address it in the offseason. The Rams also need to go through some changes at cornerback, would a change of scenery for Derion Kendrick or Cobie Durant help all parties?

Defensively, things got so shaky at cornerback that Kindle Vildor, who was released from the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad in Week 11, wound up starting for the Lions for five games, including all three playoff games. While he was a nice story for the team, Detroit must significantly address this position, and that’s the expectation whether it’s free agency or in the draft.

The Lions have their number one cornerback Cameron Sutton signed for two more seasons after giving him a three-year deal in 2023 free agency and number two Jerry Jacobs is a restricted free agent. Both had bad individual stats, with Sutton allowing five touchdowns and Jacobs giving up six, including a ton of yards against each. Essentially every cornerback on the Lions had a rough season and the Lions ranked 29th in net yards per pass attempt allowed as one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL.

It’s kind of amazing that Detroit got as far as it did while allowing over 300 yards per game in the last two months of football. Would Holmes have an interest in one of the two 2022 draft picks made by his former boss at cornerback?

Kendrick is a young player, only 23, so perhaps with more seasoning and a new defensive coordinator he will take the next step in L.A.. But his 2023 season was so rough at times that he became a liability, especially at the goal line. Kendrick also had the eighth-worst missed tackle rate in the league among cornerbacks. (Unrelated: Russ Yeast had the worst tackle rate for safeties and second-worst overall, missing 17 tackles.)

Durant, who was drafted two rounds earlier than Kendrick in 2022 but has fallen behind him in the pecking order, was maybe relatively “ok” but surely hasn’t proven to be irreplaceable yet. Following some predictions that he would be the Rams breakout player of the year after recording three interceptions as a rookie, Durant had no interceptions and saw his playing time limited compared to Kendrick and Ahkello Witherspoon in the so-called “star” role.

With Witherspoon set to be a free agent, the Rams too have to weigh their options at the cornerback spot for 2024. But it wouldn’t be surprising to see L.A. target a cornerback with their first round pick—whether that’s in the draft or in trade—or to sign one of the top options in free agency. Even if it’s not one of the top names like Jaylon Johnson or L’Jarius Sneed, it probably doesn’t have to be for the Rams defense right now. As we saw with Witherspoon, the Rams have managed to survive with players that others did not want.

However, that didn’t change Kendrick from being a liability in the Raheem Morris defense or that he and Durant are expendable if another team thinks that they will improve with a change of scenery. The Lions also happen to have a defensive coordinator who was once one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL in Aaron Glenn.

For Snead it could be an opportunity to see if L.A. can slightly improve their draft positioning while starting over at one of the cornerback spots. The return for Kendrick or Durant should not be great, but maybe it’s fine if it’s a pick swap that’s just good enough to justify making a change.

For example, the Rams send Kendrick and one of their sixth round comp picks to the Lions for a fifth. That could be roughly a 40-spot jump on a day three pick and we saw what L.A. could do with a late fifth round pick in 2023 by selecting Puka Nacua. That likely won’t happen again, but it’s better to try and they could arguably get a cornerback just as ready to be picked on at the goal line as Kendrick.

On Detroit’s end, they benefit by getting a 23-year-old corner who is experienced at a time when not even their high-paid CB1 is playing well.

Frankly, both teams need upgrades at the position. Since the Rams are in a slightly better position to do it in the draft by picking 10 spots earlier than Detroit in the first round, it is maybe Snead’s best offer to help his friend and help himself.