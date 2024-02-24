ESPN suggests this bold move for the Rams this offseason

When it comes to the Los Angeles Rams, you can never count out general manager Les Snead making the bold move that helps his team take the next step. Snead has shown time and time again throughout his tenure that he is not afraid to make that caliber of move.

After “re-tooling” last season, the Rams are once again in a position to make a bold move if that’s something they want to do. Last week, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz who also is the owner of DVOA, suggested a bold move that each NFL team should make this offseason. Schatz’s bold move for the Rams wasn’t that bold, but when it comes to the their history, you can certainly make an argument that it is. The bold move that the Rams should make this offseason according to Schatz is to use their first round pick. Here’s what Schatz had to say,

“The Rams have not actually used a first-round pick since Jared Goff in 2016. This would be a great place to add to an offensive line that might lose two starters in free agency, perhaps by drafting a tackle prospect who could play inside at first and then move outside after a couple of years. Possibilities include Alabama’s JC Latham, Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga and Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton.”

Sitting at 19, it should be expected that the Rams use their first round pick. Still, they could trade down and into the early part of the second-round if that’s something that they want to do. They could also completely trade that pick for a proven player if the right player becomes available.

Back in January, Snead said, “it’s a little too early to tell” on whether or not the Rams would actually make their first pick in the first round since 2016. McVay joked on Wednesday during press conference saying, “Oh, that’s a big if,” on if he was excited about the potential of having a first-round pick.

In the case that the Rams do use their first-round pick, it will be the first time that they’ve done so in the McVay era. Again, sitting at 19, it’s very likely that the Rams do use their first round pick. There should be plenty of options at that spot for them to add a young, talented player to the roster. At the same time, it’s Snead and the Rams and first-round picks are far from a guarantee.