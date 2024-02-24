Kevin Dotson must be next priority for Rams following recent moves

The Los Angeles Rams have started making moves prior to free agency. On Wednesday, they cut Brian Allen to save $4.9M and then on Friday re-signed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a one-year deal worth up to $5M.

It was only the beginning of an important offseason for the Rams and they certainly aren’t done yet. With approximately $36M in effective cap space, they will have plenty of room to sign a big name player and fill out the rest of the roster. However, within that $36M, they also need to budget Kevin Dotson who should be the team’s next priority.

Making Robinson a priority and the team’s first “signing” of the offseason should come as no surprise. The Rams wide receiver had just 26 receptions for 371 yards last year, but really came on towards the end of the season. He and Stafford had a clear connection. Among players with at least 35 targets last season, Robinson ranked 10th with a passer rating of 120.8 when targeted. The Stafford to Robinson connection had the eighth highest success rate in 2023. He led all Rams wide receivers in ESPN Open Score.

Robinson had a strong training camp and was finally able to show that on the field in December and January. Said McVay in August, “He’s got confidence. You like those guys that want the ball.”

While Robinson was an important signing, Dotson has to be next on the agenda. With that said, it’s unlikely that anything gets done here before the free agency period begins. As Les Snead said at the end of the season,

“The way we try to do it here, we’ll take it a little bit slower. We’re definitely going to have to be intentional and go through this process. We’ll start engineering a blueprint and more importantly a timeline of communication so that each step of the way they know where we stand.”

In other words, the Rams are going to be patient and let the process play out. They’ll find out what Dotson’s value is with other teams and take it from there. With that said, that approach also comes with some risk and it’s important that the Rams don’t make the same mistake three times here.

The Rams took this approach with Rodger Saffold in 2014 and 2019. Had Saffold not failed his physical with the Raiders, the Rams would have lost him then. Instead, they lost him in 2019 to the Tennessee Titans. They also took this approach with Austin Corbett, allowing him to become a free agent and him to negotiate with other teams. They lost him to the Carolina Panthers.

That’s not to say that the approach that the Rams take here is a bad approach. However, it does leave them susceptible to losing important players, especially in the early days of free agency when teams are more willing to hand out more money. In one sense, the Rams are sticking to their number which isn’t necessarily bad. Teams can get in trouble by overpaying players with big contracts, especially when they are forcing the issue. That was the case with Von Miller two years ago.

Still, when it comes to Dotson his situation is much more like that of Saffold and Corbett in which the Rams stood by and watched two key players leave the building for another team. Snead and McVay have each emphasized wanting to remain consistent up-front on the offensive line. Said Snead after the season, “Continuity is definitely the vision.” That has been a common theme as well in discussions to bring back Coleman Shelton.

With Dotson, things get more complicated due to the contract. However, with how the former Pittsburgh Steelers guard performed with the Rams after being traded last season, he needs to be their next priority.