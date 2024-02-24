Bills being ‘fiscally responsible’ did nothing to avoid likely Rams-like collapse

Several NFL executives shared their thoughts on the Los Angeles Rams’ all-in approach to roster building following a messy 5-12 campaign. Bills general manager Brandon Beane was one of them, mentioning last April how Buffalo was attempting to avoid a “tear down” by being “fiscally responsible” when it came to acquiring talent.

Fast forward to a year later and those “fiscally responsible” Bills have the worst cap situation in the league.

Per Over the Cap, Buffalo has -$43.8 million in cap space ahead of free agency. Remind me again Brandon, how fiscally responsible was it to sign a 32-year-old Von Miller to a six-year $120 million deal?

Wanting to avoid the same mistakes the Rams made is noble I suppose. In 2022, LA had to part with high-priced talent in Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson (thank God).

However, all the pain the Rams went through the season after winning the Super Bowl was worth it as the team had a shiny Lombardi Trophy to ease the pain.

The Bills have achieved nowhere close to the success the Rams have had in recent years. In fact, Buffalo is a perennial playoff choker. That’s right Bills, I still haven’t forgiven you boneheads for making me look foolish after picking against Patrick Mahomes in the Divisional Round. I shouldn’t have done it to begin with. Who the hell bets against Patrick Mahomes? Yet you had one job and you blew it!

Buffalo under Beane have been one of the AFC’s best...in the regular season. The only championships the Bills can manage to win are divisional crowns. Winning four AFC East titles in a row is impressive, but going 5-5 with one AFC Championship appearance (in 2020) despite having Josh Allen under center is underachieving at its finest.

Josh Allen’s playoff wins



-97 year old Phillip Rivers

-A game where Lamar got hurt in the 3rd quarter

-Mac Jones lol

-3 point win against Skylar Thompson

-Mason Rudolph



It’s time to have a serious discussion about him. — Drew (@DrewBanned) January 22, 2024

An uncertain offseason awaits the Bills as the team might be forced to part with contributors like Gabe Davis, Jordan Poyer, Micah Hype and Leonard Floyd. Buffalo’s Super Bowl window appears to be closing as the Rams’ window has reopened following a one-year retooling period.

Being “fiscally responsible” doesn’t mean a damn thing if your team can never get over the hump. The Rams always seem to find a way while the Bills have perhaps fumbled away their best chance at a ring.