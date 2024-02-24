Random Ramsdom: Sean McVay made this hire to help not waste timeouts

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams recently hired John Streicher as their game management coordinator. You may be asking yourself, “What does a game management coordinator do?” McVay made a joke that Streicher should help the head coach not waste any timeouts, something the Rams may have done in the second half of their Wild Card Game against the Detroit Lions. I am sure management of a NFL game is different week in and week out. The head coach is usually the person who takes the majority of the blame and glory, but there are so many others involved. Hopefully Steicher can help McVay and the team one way or another.

“For all his brilliance at game planning and play calling, Rams head coach Sean McVay has made more than his share of mistakes as a coach, specifically when it comes to clock management. That was particularly notable in the Rams’ playoff loss to the Lions, when McVay blew two timeouts early in the second half of a game that ended with the Lions running out the clock to secure a one-point win. Recognizing that’s an area where he needs to improve, McVay hired John Streicher as a new addition to the coaching staff with the title of game management coordinator, and McVay cited the timeout mismanagement as the kind of thing Streicher will help him avoid. “Not use my timeouts in the second half until I need to,” McVay answered when asked what Streicher will help him with. McVay said Streicher has been very well respected in the NFL for his work with the Titans over the last six years.”

“McVay was asked about the Rams’ first-round pick and their roster needs heading into the important part of the offseason and even he’s non-committal about the team actually using its first-rounder. “Oh, that’s a big if. Here’s what I would say, that’s exactly what we’re working through right now,” he said. “Figuring out the best way to try to be able to use those different avenues to create as competitive of a team as we possibly can and try to improve. I think there were a lot of positive steps last year and you do look at it from a scenario of, alright, how do we wisely do that? How do we make sure that we’re identifying the types of players, whether that be via free agency. There are obviously trades as a possibility. And then Les and his group do such a great job of being ahead of the curve in regard to what the landscape of the draft looks like.”

“I’m not going to the Combine,” McVay told reporters on Thursday, when asked the question of balancing prospect production and character. “I think the most important thing is what the tape looks like and then what is the vetting and the human being. If there’s anything that has consistently become clear when you reflect on the seven years and as [General Manager] Les [Snead] and I, and really our organization, continue to identify the types of players that we want in our building, and really types of people in general, it’s people that are tough. It’s people that cannot allow the outside circumstances to dictate their response. But there’s a steadiness, there’s a commitment to core values and principles, they love football, they want to keep the main thing the main thing. Then as it relates to just the evaluation, the tape is the best guide. I do think that those other things are good metrics, but we’re asking guys to play football not run track and field. It is something that’s a measurable, but it’s not as important as some of the other things for us.” The NFL surely doesn’t love that response, because the NFL tries to sell the fans/viewers on the idea that the events of the Scouting Combine have direct and clear relevance to a player’s football abilities. The league also wants everyone to think the Combine is a big deal. If someone like McVay thinks it isn’t, other people will think it isn’t. It isn’t. At least, it’s not the big deal they make it out to be.”