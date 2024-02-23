Rams get head start on free agency by re-signing a receiver on Friday

The Los Angeles Rams signed Demarcus Robinson to a one-year contract last June as practically an afterthought because they were so low on cap space, but the team was so happy by his first season that they’re rewarding him with a new deal. Per Ian Rapoport, the Rams agreed to terms on a one-year, $5 million contract to keep Robinson in L.A. for another season.

This Robinson free agent signing by the Rams went so much better than the previous one.

The #Rams and WR Demarcus Robinson have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal worth $5M, per @KatzBrosSports. He stays in LA after a productive season last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 23, 2024

Robinson caught 26 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns in 2023, his eighth year in the NFL after spending six seasons on the Kansas City Chiefs and one on the Baltimore Ravens. The 14.3 yards per catch was a career-high for Robinson, as was 9.5 yards per target. He also had a 23-yard run, but fumbled twice.

He was also kind of the deep threat for Matthew Stafford, as his 12.3 average depth of target was first on the team, not including the limited reps by Van Jefferson.

Robinson, who turns 30 in September, is certainly ahead of where anyone expected him a year ago after signing a one-year, $1.165 million deal with the Rams. He makes almost five times that much in 2024, a sign that L.A. is very happy with Friday’s news of a huge salary cap increase this season.

Only a year earlier, the Rams overpaid Allen Robinson and he had a season much worse than Demarcus despite making about 15 times as much per year.