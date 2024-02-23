Dolphins to release Pro Bowl cornerback, should Rams pick him up in free agency?

The Los Angeles Rams traded a Pro Bowl cornerback to the Miami Dolphins in 2023, should they now go sign Jalen Ramsey’s teammate who might be a cap casualty because of that trade? The Dolphins are expected to release four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard at the start of the league year in March. The Rams will have over $40 million in cap space and the 31-year-old Howard should cost much less than on his previous deal even though he was still a pretty good cornerback in 2023.

The #Dolphins have informed CB Xavien Howard he will be released at the start of the league year, sources tell me and @PSchrags. The four-time Pro Bowl selection is expected to have significant interest on the market. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 23, 2024

Howard missed four games in 2023 but is generally not injury prone. At least, not more than the average cornerback. Howard played in 745 snaps last year and was credited with 39-of-62 targets completed (63%), one touchdown allowed, one interception, but only 6.8 yards per target.

The Rams best cornerback in 2023 was Ahkello Witherspoon and he allowed five touchdowns with 7.1 yards per target. He was also targeted much more heavily (106 throws against) despite playing on a defense with Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant, both of whom were targeted far less often.

With Witherspoon as a free agent, Les Snead and Sean McVay could discuss the possibility of letting him leave and signing Howard as the team’s new CB1, which may only be a temporary solution but is still an option that should now be on the table. The Dolphins only save $3 million to release Howard with $23 million in dead cap space, but a post-June 1 release would save $18.5 million and they won’t have to pay his $15 million salary.

I expect Howard to be in the Stephon Gilmore range of about $10 million per season. A one-year, $10 million contract with incentives could be enough if Howard is looking to chase a ring with the Rams.