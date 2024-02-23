How committed are the Rams to Matthew Stafford?

The Los Angeles Rams head into the 2024 offseason with a lot fewer questions at the quarterback position than they had last year. While there are still questions about the quarterback behind Matthew Stafford, the questions surrounding Stafford himself are a lot fewer.

This time last year, Stafford was coming off of a back and elbow injuries. Given his age, it was uncertain if the Rams quarterback could return to his level in 2021. Rams brass even had these questions themselves as there were conversations about trading him or even trying to restructure his contract that he had just signed the year prior.

After a great 2023 season in which Stafford arguably had top-5 quarterback tape, the marriage between the quarterback and the Rams seems to be in a much better place. The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz went through every team in the NFL and assessed their relationship with their quarterback. Describing Stafford and the Rams as a happy second marriage, Heifetz said,

“This couple got together behind their previous partners’ backs. But it turned out these two really were meant for each other. Not only did Stafford and the Rams immediately win a Super Bowl together in the 2021 season, but Stafford looked rejuvenated in 2023 with breakout seasons from receiver Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams. (Head coach Sean McVay also looked rejuvenated, tbh.) Stafford was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL last season, and after having to answer questions about retirement last offseason as he prepared to return from a spinal cord contusion, Stafford enters 2024 looking like he’s still an elite pocket passing quarterback. With the 49ers perhaps on the verge of a Super Bowl hangover implosion, the Rams could be a division champ next year.”

Next year will be a big season for Stafford and the Rams. The pressure will never fully amount to what was faced in 2021. The Rams won and Stafford got his Super Bowl ring that he never got close to in Detroit. Both the Rams and Stafford have already achieved what they wanted out of the marriage between the two sides. With that said, there will be some pressure to win and build off of a positive 2023 season in which Los Angeles made the postseason. With a good free agency period and draft, the Rams could end up being favorites to win the NFC West. The Rams could once again end up being the team with the target on their backs.

Last year, the Rams took a bit of a “reset” or “re-tool” year in which they ate a lot of dead money in order to make a push for a championship one last time with the current core of players. McVay and Snead would like to try and win one more Super Bowl with Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, and Stafford.

For the time being, the Rams remain committed to Stafford and are ready to ride it out with their star quarterback as they push for a second championship.