PFF tabs these two edge rushers as potential fits for Rams

The Los Angeles Rams will be in the edge rusher market this offseason, especially in free agency where there could end up being a lot options. Those options could dwindle as teams begin to use the franchise tag. With that said, the Rams should still have some options available once the free agent period opens up.

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger tabbed team fits for each of the currently available edge rushers set to hit free agency. Spielberger pegged the Rams as a fit for two of the players available. The first player is someone who connected to the Rams back in 2020, but they selected Cam Akers and Van Jefferson instead. That player is New England Patriots edge rusher, Joshua Uche. Here’s what Spielberger had to say,

“Uche can be the pass-rush specialist off the edge opposite rookie Byron Young, who got his career off to a great start in 2023, stepping up in obvious passing situations and chasing down the elusive quarterbacks of the NFC West.”

Uche fits in the realm of “second tier” free agents as a player who has upside, but won’t cost as much as the elite players set to currently become available. A to Z Sports projects Uche’s contract at one-year, $8.5M with $4.5M guaranteed. That’s certainly a doable contract and would also allow the Rams to spend elsewhere. PFF projects his contract even lower at one-year, $7.5M.

The Patriots edge rusher had a down year last season as he had just three sacks. However, he had 11.5 sacks the year before. 2022 was Uche’s most productive year. It’s the only season in which he’s had more than three sacks. Signing Uche would be somewhat risky and it may require the Rams to draft a player as well. However, bringing him in on a one-year prove-it type deal could make some sense.

A second player that Spielberger pegged as a fit for the Rams was Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Darrell Taylor. Said Spielberger,

“The Rams also steal an outside linebacker away from Seattle and pair him with a fellow Tennessee Volunteer alumnus in rookie Byron Young.”

Taylor was seen as a fit for the Rams back in 2021, but was drafted by the Seahawks. Taylor might not be dominant, but he has been consistent. While Uche more than three sacks in a season just once, Taylor has five sacks in every season as a pro and had 9.5 sacks in 2022. Again, Taylor would be a cheaper option as well as PFF projects his contract to be two-years, $4.5M.

Signing players like Uche or Taylor may not be as exciting as Allen or Burns. However, they may also be the more realistic options especially as the elite players could end up getting franchise tagged. If the Rams signed Uche or Taylor it wouldn’t completely fill the need. They would still likely have to draft a player at edge in the draft. Still, it gives them a veteran player with upside and experience at the position.