Three offensive linemen in the draft who could help move Rams offense forward

One of the biggest storylines from last season was how Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay completely re-worked the run game. Prior to last year, the Rams had primarily been a zone-blocking team in the run game. However, in 2023, McVay mixed in and implemented a lot more gap and power scheme to add some variety to the run game. The change worked as Kyren Williams was one of the most successful running backs in the NFL.

That change didn’t happen overnight and it required the Rams to make some changes up front. Under McVay, the Rams usually preferred lighter offensive linemen who could move well in space at the second level. With the 36th overall pick in the draft, the Rams drafted Steve Avila from TCU who could move well in space, but was also 330-pounds. They then went and traded for Kevin Dotson from the Pittsburgh Steelers who was 322-pounds. The Rams got much bigger inside as they added more size than in past years. This was crucial to them changing to more of a “block at you” blocking scheme.

With the amount of openings on the offensive line this offseason, it’s likely that the Rams will continue to make that transition. Dotson is a free agent, but Coleman Shelton could void his contract and Joe Noteboom is a potential cap casualty. The Rams will look to continue building their offensive line to fit this new mold. Said Daniel Jeremiah in media availability on Thursday, “I always look at interior guys that have some tackle ability, but can also move people.”

Below are some names to watch when it comes to offensive linemen who could fit the Rams’ new scheme.

1. Dominick Puni, Kansas

One thing that the Rams still seem to value on the offensive line is versatility. It’s hard to find a more versatile offensive lineman than Dominick Puni from Kansas. Puni played left tackle last year at Kansas, but the year before was at left guard. During the Senior Bowl in Mobile, he was a guy that played all five positions along the offensive line and had some success at each of those positions. Said Jeremiah on Puni,

“Dominik Puni from Kansas who has played left tackle and goes inside at the Senior Bowl and was excellent there. He is 323 pounds, so he can move people, but he can still move. I think (he’s) a guy like that gives you versatility.”

There’s a chance that the Rams move Avila over to his more natural position at center this year. That’s where he played in 2020 and 2021 at TCU before they moved him over to left guard. In the case that the Rams make that move, Puni is someone who could take over that open left guard spot. If the Rams see Puni more as a tackle and want to move Alaric Jackson inside to guard, that would be an option as well.

2. Brandon Coleman, TCU

The Rams have been a frequent flyer when it comes to the TCU talent pool in recent years. They drafted Avila from TCU last year and Joe Noteboom played at TCU as well. That also doesn’t mention Tre Tomlinson on defense who they drafted last season. The Rams could look to pair Avila with his Horned Frogs teammate in the draft. Brandon Coleman has primarily been a left tackle, but has almost 700 snaps at left guard in his college career. When talking about Coleman, Jeremiah said,

“A guy like Brandon Coleman from TCU, probably like in that third round range. He has played left tackle and can kick inside and play guard. He is 316 pounds, so he kind of has that skill set as well that they can do anything.”

Coleman is a little on the lighter side at 316-pounds when compared to Dotson and Avila who are both 320+. With that said, he could put on some weight at the next level if needed. He is wide-bodied with a thick frame which gives him natural power in the run game. Despite his size, he’s also a good mover in space.

3. Any of the Top Centers

It’s a good year for the Rams to need a center. They just cut Brian Allen and Coleman Shelton is set to potential opt out of his contract and become a free agent. This is a position where the Rams could upgrade at even if Shelton were to come back on a cheap deal. On the center class, Jeremiah said,

“I really think the top three centers are guys that fit that mold as well with Jackson Powers-Johnson, Graham Barton from Duke, Zach Frazier from West Virginia. All of those guys can move you at the point of attack and are all over 310 pounds and they’re athletic.”

The player that will get the most attention here is Jackson Powers-Johnson. Since the Senior Bow, Powers-Johnson has risen into the first-round of mock drafts which can be high for a center given its positional value. However, Powers-Johnson is a player that can transform an offensive line. Said Jeremiah,

“We look at the center, Jackson Powers-Johnson. It’s hard to find guys that big that can move like that. 334 pounds. You can’t get through him. He just kind of catches guys and absorbs them. In pass pro he is quick to the second level and good on combo blocks. He has some nasty to him. He is a bulldog. Got some real snap and pop in his hands.”

If the Rams draft Powers-Johnson and are able to keep Dotson, that would give them a lot of size on the inside with a trio that includes Avila. It would be difficult for many defensive lines to generate much push at the line of scrimmage with those three guys. Center hasn’t been a position that the Rams have invested a lot in since McVay’s first two years when they signed John Sullivan in free agency. However, this might be the draft class to find their center that can be the middle of the offensive line for the next decade.

Honorable Mention: Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

The Rams are in need of a left tackle in the draft. Therefore, naturally, there are a lot of good right tackles. It’s to be determined what the Rams think of Warren McClendon who they drafted last year, but he’s also a right tackle that they may see as Rob Havenstein’s future replacement. Outside of the first round with players like Taliese Fuaga and JC Latham, Blake Fisher is a mid-round option who fits the Rams from a schematic standpoint. Jeremiah said about Fisher,

“I really like Blake Fisher from Notre Dame. He is a good one. He is a right tackle. He has good foot speed. He can get out and do some of the things in space, but he has some power to him as well. Those are just a names there that would kind of fit that versatile type guy you are looking for.”

Fisher doesn’t bring that versatility that some of the other guys on this list do which is a reason the Rams may not draft him. All 1600 of his snaps at Notre Dame came on the right side. If the Rams see McClendon as more of a guard, drafting Fisher might make some sense. Even still, the Rams have Logan Bruss with right tackle experience on the practice squad. Still, given the schematic fit, Fisher is a name to watch.