Random Ramsdom: Want to see Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp in denim?

I think I shared this tweet in yesterday’s Random Ramsdom so we are somewhat drawing from the same well here, but I want to make sure Rams fans have a chance to see this! Football is football and it can be really cool to see what players do on the side. Perhaps Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp have a future in modeling once their cleats are hung up? You’ll have to be the judge.

Stunning.

We’ve got a few other links below. You can read about Sean McVay joining the competition committee here, please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great day!

“When Kupp, the Super Bowl MVP wide receiver, walked into the locker room one day wearing pieces by artisanal menswear specialist Greg Lauren, his Rams teammate (and future first-ballot Hall of Famer) Donald immediately noticed—he’d been wearing and collecting the brand for years. “Once AD starts saying he knows what you’re wearing, you’re in,” says Kupp, who picked up his buddy’s obsession. “Everything is done by hand,” explains Donald. “That alone is mind-blowing.” The duo have since become pals with Lauren, who considers them the perfect clients and ambassadors. “It’s a blast working with these two because I try to make everything unique and personal, [but only] when it’s on the person who’s wearing it does it really come to life,” he says. “It should amplify something that’s already inside—and they happen to both be pretty heroic.”

“The overtime rule was adjusted after Buffalo’s heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Kansas City in the 2021 Divisional Round, in which the Chiefs won the toss in overtime and scored a TD, winning the thrilling shootout before the Bills had a chance to possess the ball. With this outcome in mind, the NFL eventually adjusted its overtime rules for postseason games, affording each team an opportunity to score. With McDermott and McVay now on the committee, its total membership stands at eight. Other current members are Falcons chairman Rich McKay, the Bengals’ Katie Blackburn, the Dolphins’ Chris Grier, the Cowboys’ Stephen Jones, the Giants’ John Mara and the Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, who joins McVay and McDermott as the three head coaches currently on the committee.”

"I'm humbled and I'm flattered."



Sean McVay has been added to the NFL Competition Committee. ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 22, 2024

“In a recent article by Bleacher Report, they outline trades that could form the next great defenses, and one of the deals looked at was Khalil Mack going from one Los Angeles team to the other. The trade idea would have the Rams sending a third-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft for Mack. This could be an intriguing idea for the Rams, as it gives them a veteran presence on the defense besides Aaron Donald, as well as more quarterback pressure.”