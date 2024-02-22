Some Lions fans still bitter about Matt Stafford: ‘He never understood Detroit’

Matthew Stafford went on wife Kelly Stafford’s podcast this week to share insights about his time in the NFL so far and one of the standout comments was how impressed he’s been by Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and the job done by former Rams quarterback Jared Goff. However, during the Lions show “Ermanni and Edwards” it seems like the biggest way from that segment when they watched the clip was just how bitter some Detroit fans are over Stafford’s exit and some comments made recently.

After the Lions beat the Rams in the wild card round, Stafford was asked if he was happy for the city of Detroit to get a playoff win after 30 years of failing to do so. Stafford’s answer of “I’m happy for the players” has rubbed some Lions fans the wrong way.

During Ermanni and Edwards, one of the producers (?) said that he can’t forgive Stafford for his comments that he was happy for players and not for the fans. “He never understood the Detroit fanbase” according to this person. Braylon Edwards kind of didn’t disagree.

Stafford spent his first 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions and went 0-3 during the postseason prior to being traded to the Rams for two first round picks, a third, and Goff in 2021. In his first season with the Rams, Stafford was able to finally win a playoff game—and a Super Bowl—immediately after leaving Detroit.

It seems like neither side is necessarily happy for the other.