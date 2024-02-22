Sean McVay offers insight on Stetson Bennett’s future with Rams

Back in October Sean McVay didn’t give the most encouraging update on Stetson Bennett playing in his rookie season for the Los Angeles Rams. McVay was asked recently about Bennett, and if there was any type of update about his status with LA. The head coach still couldn’t clarify whether or not Bennett would be rejoining the Rams. According to Los Angeles Time’s Gary Klein, McVay had this to say on Bennett:

“And you figure out, ‘All right, where are you at? And is this something we feel like is best for him and our football team to bring him back into this ecosystem?” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters. “Those will be conversations that we will have. And then I think once we have a better idea of what we’ll do with that, then that will give clarity.”

There is still time, but whether Bennett can come back this season or not LA needs to find their backup for Matthew Stafford. Since Bennett was drafted in ‘23 there has been no guarantee that he would thrive in the NFL. However he was drafted in the fourth round by the Rams and that gave him a chance. The former rookie NFL quarterback was able to play in some preseason action. He did not play in a regular season NFL game last season.

Bennett needs to do whatever is right for him and the reasons that he is not with the team are his own. That’s his private matters. I am just curious how the Rams will handle it going forward. If they release him would he get a chance with another team?

So far into 2024, Bennett’s chances of playing in a regular season NFL game do not seem any better than they did in 2023. Stetson can prove me wrong, and if he wants to get back to the NFL then I hope he does. If Bennett needs more time away then take it. Again, he should do what is best for him, and I support it. Let the Rams worry about what is best for the Rams.