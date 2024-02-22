Rams replace Brian Allen in latest Daniel Jeremiah mock draft

The Los Angeles Rams could be in the market for a new center this offseason after the team released Brian Allen on Wednesday. With Allen’s release and Shelton set to his free agency if he voids his contract, the Rams won’t have a center on the roster. While they could move Steve Avila to center, in the case that they want to keep him at guard, the team will need to address the center position this offseason.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah released his latest mock draft earlier this week. With the 19th overall pick, Jeremiah had the Rams taking Oregon center, Jackson Powers-Johnson. Said Jeremiah,

“The Rams get one of the steadiest players in the draft. Powers-Johnson can anchor their offensive line for the next decade.”

When speaking to the media on Thursday, Jeremiah added on Powers-Johnson,

“It’s hard to find guys that big that can move like that. 334 pounds. You can’t get through him. He just kind of catches guys and absorbs them. In pass pro he is quick to the second level and good on combo blocks. He has some nasty to him. He is a bulldog. Got some real snap and pop in his hands...I think he’s going to find his way into the bottom portion of the first round. He’s too clean of a player, and it’s just somebody that can anchor your offensive line for the next decade.”

Drafting a center with the 19th overall pick and a player with only one year of starting experience would be very bold. However, Powers-Johnson had one of the best seasons for a center this year and is the top center prospect in the draft. If the Rams are looking at transforming their offensive line, pairing Powers-Johnson with Avila and Dotson would give them a lot of size on the interior which is something that they haven’t typically had in the Sean McVay era.

Powers-Johnson might make more sense in a trade back scenario at 19th overall is high for a center. From a positional value standpoint, they’d be better off trading back five or six picks before making this type of selection. It will be interesting to see what the Rams do with their first round pick. With needs on defense at cornerback and edge as well as needs on the offensive line, the Rams will need to find a way to prioritize those positions.