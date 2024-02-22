Sean McVay says he’s hopeful Rams re-sign this starting offensive lineman

The Los Angeles Rams don’t want to lose starting center Coleman Shelton and hope to keep him long-term, according to reports that came out on Thursday and based in comments from the head coach. Shelton can void the final year of his contract and become a free agent, but Sean McVay wants to sign him before that can happen.

“We would really like to get him back,” said McVay.

Sean McVay said the Rams have proactively been in talks with C Coleman Shelton's representation to get something done.



"We would really like to get him back," McVay said of Shelton, who has option of voiding final year of his contract and becoming free agent this spring. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) February 22, 2024

Shelton has been starting for the Rams since 2022 at both center and guard. He is entering his age-29 season and by most outlets is ranked somewhere from average to below-average. However, the Rams released Brian Allen this week and if not Shelton, their options become limited to a free agent, the draft, or moving Steve Avila to center, most likely.

Shelton is probably a better option for L.A. than any free agent just because he’s the devil they know. The draft brings uncertainty. Shelton has not been a Pro Bowl elite center, but not a detriment, so this could be why McVay is trying to bring him back and avoid having him opt out to become a free agent. It shouldn’t cost more than a bump in pay and guaranteed money. The starting center money for someone like Shelton isn’t likely to go above $5 million per season.