Sean McVay adds new responsibility to his resume

If Rams head coach Sean McVay isn’t happy with a league rule, he now has the power to change it. Or at least, to be involved in discussions of changing it. The L.A. head coach was added to the NFL Competition Committee this week alongside Bills head coach Sean McDermott, and the pair will join the group soon for their first meeting of 2024.

McVay and McDermott join Mike Tomlin as coaches on the eight-person committee.

The @BuffaloBills Sean McDermott and the @RamsNFL Sean McVay are the newest members of the @NFL Competition Committee. pic.twitter.com/3BtSgdm0or — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) February 22, 2024

Here is a breakdown of the competition committee’s purpose as shared by ProFootballTalk:

The committee reviews all competitive aspects of the game, including potential changes to playing rules, player safety issues, officiating, the use of technology, roster regulations, and other aspects of gameday operations. Among the issues that the committee is expected to discuss this offseason are kickoffs and a possible ban on hip-drop tackles. Falcons president Rich McKay chairs the committee, which also includes Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn, Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, Giants co-owner John Mara, and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

It is interesting that McVay would take on this additional responsibility one year after admitting that he contemplated retirement prior to coming back to the L.A. Rams in 2023. McVay made it clear he’s back in it for as long as he can go, not just a one or two-year run, so this is an added job for him and an opportunity to impact the NFL for a very long time.