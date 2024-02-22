Random Ramsdom: Sean McVay will be keynote speaker at this upcoming event

What can’t head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, Sean McVay, do? A Super Bowl winning a head coach, perhaps the greatest Ram’s coach in history, maybe the most successful head coach for his age and the list goes on. According to a link below he’ll be giving a speech at an upcoming Texas Football Coaches Clinic. I think he’s an endearing head coach and he’s a likeable personality. I look forward to seeing if any clips from his speech come out!

“Excited to announce Rams head coach Sean McVay as the keynote speaker at this year’s Texas Football Coaches Clinic,” Texas Football’s official Twitter account wrote Wednesday. The clinic will last two days, March 22 and 23, as McVay will join Longhorns’ coach Steve Sarkisian in Austin to put on the clinic that will draw many coaches eager to learn from the two young offensive minds. Aside from the 2021 season, where McVay led the Rams to the franchise’s second Super Bowl win, the 38-year-old may be coming off his most impressive coaching job this past year.”

“The Los Angeles Rams aren’t finished filling out their coaching staff just yet. Per Ian Rapoport, Los Angeles is expected to hire former Las Vegas Raiders tight end coach Jerry Schuplinski as a senior offensive assistant. The hire comes shortly after Rams head coach Sean McVay announced the additions of several other coaches hired earlier in the offseason. Of course, Los Angeles has had to fill multiple holes in the staff after the departure of defensive coordinator Raheem Morris left the staff shorthanded and the rest of the league attempted to poach rising stars under the tutelage of McVay.”

The @RamsNFL have released offensive lineman Brian Allen: https://t.co/eOVYOnFbTv — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) February 21, 2024

“Allen was previously a starter but was relegated to a backup role behind Coleman Shelton last season. With a cap hit of $8.05 million this year, cutting Allen was always a likely move for the Rams. The question many are asking is how much money this move saves the Rams. According to Over The Cap, the Rams will save $4.9 million in cap space, taking on $3.15. million in dead money. So instead of Allen counting $8.05 million against the cap in 2024, he’ll only take up $3.15 million. It’s not a massive savings, but it is enough for the Rams to sign a potential starter at another position. It also gives the Rams some more money to use on Shelton, assuming he opts out of his contract and becomes a free agent this offseason.”

Thank you, Brian Allen. pic.twitter.com/8fJgndQCxf — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 21, 2024