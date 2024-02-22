One potential cap casualty from very team Rams should consider signing

This time of year, teams begin to look at their salary cap and who they may have to cut in order to save some money and open up some space for the upcoming free agency period. That process could add several good players to the free agent market which bodes well for the Los Angeles Rams who are looking to spend in free agency this offseason. Below is a player from each team who the Rams should consider signing if they becomes available. It’s worth noting that not all of these players will get cut, but they are potential cap casualties for the other 31 teams.

Buffalo Bills - CB Tre White

Tre White has been oft-injured over the past few years and would save the Bills $6M if they were to cut him. He’s played just 10 games over the last two years. With that being said, his upside when he is on the fields one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. With his injury history, he may also come on a cheaper deal which allows the Rams to spend elsewhere on the roster.

Baltimore Ravens - OT Ronnie Stanley

The Ravens are in a spot where they could cut Ronnie Stanley to save some money and then draft a left tackle in April. Cutting Stanley would open up $13.2M in cap space. The Rams are looking for a left tackle and Stanley has all-pro upside. At 29 years old, he would be a perfect fit to protect Matthew Stafford’s blindside.

Houston Texans - WR Robert Woods

There aren’t a lot of cap casualty options for the Texans. That’s a team that has reset their cap for the most part and are ready to spend money again and invest in the roster. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they cut Robert Woods to save $5M. Would the Rams bring Woods back for a reunion? Probably not after the emergence of Puka Nacua last year. However, it would make for a nice story.

Denver Broncos - WR Courtland Sutton

The Rams could use another wide receiver on the outside and someone like Sutton who can win 50-50 balls and is a crisp route-runner makes some sense. It’s unlikely that the Broncos keep both Sutton and Jeudy this offseason. Cutting Sutton would save them $9.7M. It’s also worth noting Garrett Bolles is oft-injured, but saves Denver $16M and Justin Simmons who would save the Broncos $14.5M.

Dallas Cowboys - WR Brandin Cooks

There are not a lot of options when it comes to the Cowboys. The only real option is Brandin Cooks. A reunion may not be in the cards, but if the Rams are looking at add a speedy wide receiver on the outside, Cooks could be available.

Chicago Bears - iOL Cody Whitehair

The Bears already cut Cody Whitehair. The Rams need a center and while Whitehair has mostly played guard over the last few years, his best seasons have come at center. Whitehair is an aging player, but wouldn’t cost much and would pair him with another former NFC North player in Matthew Stafford.

Atlanta Falcons - DL Grady Jarrett

When Les Snead saw Kobie Turner play, he saw Grady Jarrett and didn’t want to miss out on that player. Snead is very familiar with Jarrett as he helped draft him during his time in Atlanta. Cutting Jarrett saves the Falcons $12.1M and if available, it might be tough for Snead to pass up to add some experienced depth on the defensive line.

Arizona Cardinals - RB James Connor

Connor has shown that he can be a good number two in a backfield and that’s probably where his career is heading next. He’s been a really good receiving option in the Cardinals, accumulating almost 50 receptions back in 2022. The Cardinals are likely to move on as he saves them $5.9M. The Rams could keep him in the NFC West by pairing him with Kyren Williams.

Miami Dolphins - LB Jerome Baker

It would be difficult for the Dolphins to part with Baker, but this is where business decisions are made. Baker had a down year last season, but could be a veteran to pair with Ernest Jones. He saves the Dolphins $9.8M.

Cincinnati Bengals - RB Joe Mixon

In the case that Mixon is cut and saves the Bengals $5.7M, he’ll likely go somewhere he can compete for a starting job. Unfortunately, that won’t be in Los Angeles. Still, with Williams’ injury history, Mixon does provide an intriguing option.

Indianapolis Colts - iOL Ryan Kelly

Would the Colts actually move on from their starting center? If cut, Kelly would save the Colts $12.3M and is certainly a cut candidate. They could potentially draft a center in April to replace him and grow with Anthony Richardson. Kelly is a veteran center which is exactly what the Rams need on their offensive line. However, he might be a pricier option.

Kansas City Chiefs - S Justin Reid

The Rams need to add a safety this offseason, but its unlikely that would be in free agency. Still, in the case they would decide to spend on the position, Justin Reid would be a great option. He saves the Chiefs $10.7M by cutting him. Reid doesn’t have a history of interceptions, but he’s had 80 or more tackles in each of the last two years and could be a Jordan Fuller replacement.

New York Giants - TE Darren Waller

Waller is expected to get cut by the New York Giants after a disappointing 2023 season in which he spent most of the year hurt. Cutting him would save the Giants $6.7M. The Rams do need to add a tight end following the injuries to both Tyler Higbee and Hunter Long. Waller gives the Rams something they haven’t had at the position since Gerald Everett which is a tight end built like a wide receiver.

Detroit Lions - S Tracy Walker

The Lions already cut Tracy Walker, but much like Reid, if the Rams are looking at adding a safety they will have options. Walker isn’t going to get interceptions, but he’s a physical presence in the middle of a defense that the Rams are currently lacking. At 29, it’s unlikely that the Rams would sign him, but he’s someone to consider.

Carolina Panthers - WR Terrace Marshall

Terrace Marshall is a former second-round pick that simply hasn’t worked out in Carolina. The Panthers are also in such a cap hell that he is among the very few cap casualty options. Marshall is more of a big slot type wide receiver and may not fit what the Rams are looking for at the position. With that said, if they are looking to add some depth, Marshall brings some upside.

New England Patriots - CB JC Jackson

The options at cornerback in free agency are pretty slim. However, if the Patriots cut Jackson to save $14.3M, it’s a big name added to the market. Jackson is just 28 years old and between 2019-2021, he racked up 22 interceptions. A return to Los Angeles, but to the Rams may be in the cards. Jackson paired with a rookie at cornerback would immediately improve the Rams’ secondary.

Cleveland Browns - RB Nick Chubb

Given how important he is to the Browns offense, it’s hard to see Cleveland cutting Nick Chubb to save $11.8M. However, it’s certainly on the table after Jerome Ford stepped in nicely for Chubb last season. With that said, if Chubb does get cut, he’ll be looking to start somewhere and that’s not in Los Angeles with the Rams. Still, given Williams’ injury history, they could use the duo in a two-man backfield.

Jacksonville Jaguars - LB Foyesade Oluokun

It would be difficult for the Jaguars to cut a player of the caliber of Foyesade Oloukun. With a new defensive coordinator, it might be more possible that it was a year ago, especially when it saves the Jaguars $7.2M. It’s unlikely that the Rams would spend on the linebacker position, especially if they give Ernest Jones an extension this offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders - WR Hunter Renfrow

What a better way to add wide receiver depth than sign a Cooper Kupp-lite in free agency? The Raiders could cut Renfrow and save $8.2M. While Renfrow has garnered some Kupp comparisons, this may not be the route that the Rams want to go at the position. Still, it’s an intriguing option especially given Kupp’s recent injury history.

Philadelphia Eagles - S Kevin Byard

There could be a lot of safeties hitting the free agent market as cap casualties. Kevin Byard who the Eagles just traded for last season is another one as he would save them $13M. Byard is a good coverage safety as he matches up well with tight ends. With that said, he may be out of the Rams’ price range.

Green Bay Packers - OT David Bakhtiari

Bakhhtiari is a very interesting option at left tackle. When healthy, he’s one of the best left tackles in the NFL. At 32 years old, Bakhtiari could be the Rams’ next Andrew Whitworth at the position. The downside is that he has not played a full season in four years. In fact, he’s played just one game in two of the last year. Bakhtiari would save the Packers $20M by cutting him, but signing him to be the starting left tackle is a huge risk.

New Orleans Saints - RB Alvin Kamara

The Saints are another team in cap hell and they don’t have a lot of cut options that would save them a lot of money. Kamara is the only real option and he only saves them $1.5M. If the Saints look to reset their cap and finally bite the bullet, this could be a move that they make. Kamara would be a good receiving option to pair with Kyren Williams.

San Francisco 49ers - CB Isaiah Oliver

There aren’t a lot of cap casualty options in San Francisco as that remains a team in win now mode and looking to make a push. Isaiah Oliver at cornerback is the only true option. Oliver could be similar to the Ahkello Witherspoon signing last year as a cheap, veteran replacement.

New York Jets - EDGE John Franklin-Myers

Would it be possible to see a John Franklin-Myers reunion in Los Angeles? The Rams selected Franklin-Myers in the fourth-round back in 2018 before getting cut. He’s made a nice career since with the New York Jets and even signing an extension. However, he could save the Jets $7.3M by cutting him. The Rams have a need at edge rusher, but with how things ended, it’s hard to see JFM making a comeback.

Tennessee Titans - S Amani Hooker

Hooker could end up being a cheaper option at safety if the Rams want to go that route. He saves the Titans $4.3M if they cut him. He’s not the biggest playmaker, but is a veteran option with experience which is something that the Rams lack right now on the backend of their defense.

Los Angeles Chargers - EDGE Khalik Mack

Back in 2014, the Rams could have paired Khalil Mack with Aaron Donald. Instead, they took Greg Robinson with the second overall pick. Now they could have a chance to fix that mistake. Mack is going to make some sense for the Rams if he’s cut and saves the Chargers $23.2M. Mack may be 33, but he’s still a disrupter and can be paired with younger option on the other side. Joey Bosa is another name to watch as he saves the Chargers $14.3M if cut.

Washington Commanders - TE Logan Thomas

Thomas will be another tight end option to watch. He is on the older side, but saves the Commanders $6.5M. The Rams are missing that receiver/flex-build at tight end and Thomas would certainly give them that. He could be a mismatch in the red zone that the Rams need.

Minnesota Vikings - CB Byron Murphy

There aren’t a ton of cap casualty options in Minnesota, but Byron Murphy is one of them. It’s very likely the Vikings try to keep Murphy has he played well last season. However, if he is cut, he could be a cheaper option at cornerback that could start on the outside.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - CB Carlton Davis

Ahkello Witherspoon may have played himself into a larger contract this offseason and the Rams may not be willing to pay as much as he’s asking. There could be some lower value cornerbacks that became available. Carlton Davis may be one of them as he saves the Buccaneers $6.3M if cut.

Seattle Seahawks - S Quandree Diggs

The Seahawks have a new defensive head coach in Mike Macdonald. With players like Geno Stone hitting the free agent market, they may be looking to join Macdonald in Seattle. Quandree Diggs would save the Seahawks $11M if cut which would allow Macdonald to go out and get his guys to implement his system. Diggs is 31, but had 14 interceptions combined in the three seasons prior to last year. If he’s looking to stay in the NFC West, the Rams would be smart to bring him in on a one-year deal.