Could Rams trade the Vikings for Justin Jefferson?

The Los Angeles Rams have plenty of needs. Probably last on that list would be for LA to add another wide reciever. So when I ask: “Should the Rams trade the Minnesota Vikings for Justin Jefferson?” The short answer is probably going to be “No.” The longer answer is that Les Snead and Sean McVay should leave no stone unturned. There is no guarentee that the Vikings would be open to moving the star 24 year old, however he still hasn’t been signed to a long-term deal. Until Jefferson secures his bag there will plenty to speculate on as far as where JJeta winds up.

The Vikings are going into an offseason with plenty of question marks. Kirk Cousins has been their starting quarterback. He will be coming off a torn achilles, and he will be seeking a new deal as right now he is not under contract. Neither Skol Nation or Cousins have agreed on any new terms.

Jefferson wants to “break the bank” with his new deal. Could the Vikings find a way to keep Jefferson and Cousins? Maybe, but as it stands the Vikings may need to choose one or the other. Who do they prioritize? I’d guess Jefferson because he’s younger, but maybe O’Connell would opt to give Cousins another season rather than starting over with a new QB.

What’s unique about the Vikings is that they could let Jefferson walk, and still potentially have a number one wide receiver on their roster in Jordan Addison. The emergence of Addison could make Jefferson more expendable. Addison had a strong rookie season last year, but his season was overshadowed by Ram’s rookie, Puka Nacua.

Coincidently Nacua and Addison are both going into their sophmore year in the NFL. The Rams and Vikings each can boast two phenomenal star wide recievers going into next season. The Vikings as mentioned above have Addison and Jefferson. The Rams have Nacua and Cooper Kupp.

A major difference between the two franchises is that Kupp is 30 and has already been paid. Jefferson’s rookie deal is coming to an end, and he is looking for his first big time contract as he looks to “break the bank.” Another difference is the Rams seem ready to roll with Matthew Stafford, while the Vikings may still be trying to figure out what they can do at their QB position.

As unlikely as this may be, the Rams and Vikings could do a bit of a swap. If LA does want to trade Kupp then in the words of the former Governator they should: “Do it now!”. I am not advocating for LA to trade Kupp, BUT if they are considering it then they should do it now while Kupp still has plenty of value. Trading Kupp and getting back Jefferson doesn’t seem like the worst idea to me.

Why might the Vikings want to do this? The head coach of the Vikings is Kevin O’Connell. He was the offensive coordinator in LA for Cupp’s best seasons. Would Kupp and O’Connell be open to reuniting? LA would probably have to throw some draft capital in there too, but with Jefferson looking for a new deal, that could give Snead some leverage to keep his higher value picks. With the emergence of Nacua, the Rams could consider trading Kupp as long as they feel they are getting another starting elite player, which Jefferson is, in return.

Would the Rams have enough cap space to trade and sign Jefferson? This regime has somewhat done this before when they traded the Jacksonville Jaguars for Jalen Ramsey, and later made him one of the highest paid defenders. Snead is poised to have more money to play with this upcoming season than was expected. What clever ideas could LA’s GM be thinking of?

Would the Vikings be willing to see Jefferson go to a NFC Conference opponent? Would they be open to seeing what Stafford can do with Nacua and Jefferson on the same team? Would that not be the best wide reciever duo in the league? The short answer is probably “No.” The Vikings don’t want to do that, and they’d probably rather see Jefferson go to the AFC (I am sure they’d like to extend Jefferson most of all), but the long answer is that the Vikings might be interested in having Kupp at a lesser price than Jefferson. The fact is that the Vikings should leave no stone unturned. O’Connell might be interested in trying to keep Cousins on the team knowing that Cousins could thrive with Addison and Kupp on his squad.

Could LA find a way to keep Nacua, Kupp and add Jefferson? I’ll just say a “Hard no.” to that idea. But a Ram’s fan can dream, right?

A lot of speculation. That doesn’t mean it can’t happen. Everything is hypothetical until it happens, and if history has shown us anything, it’s that seemingly any player can go to any team if there is a deal to be worked out. I think there are legitimate circumstances in play here to say that an agreement could be reached between the Rams and Vikings involving Justin Jefferson. Will there be a deal? I obviously don’t know, but I sure am having fun thinking about the possibilities.