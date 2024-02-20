Rams might have more cap space than expected

For the past year, salary cap expert website OvertheCap.com has projected a 2024 salary cap of $242 million, which set the L.A. Rams for $27.7 million in room for next season. That does not include a few items that will eat up a little bit of that space—OTC projects $24.8 million in “effective” cap space—but is generally thought to be in the vicinity of what will happen. Now we know that the number could be off by as much as $8 million in the Rams favor.

Rumors emerged on Monday that the salary cap could be $243 million, but PFT’s Mike Florio reported that a source said the number will be much higher and could be $250 million. That would mean that L.A. doesn’t have roughly $28 million in cap space; they have more like $36 million.

This is the type of news that could keep someone like Kevin Dotson or Ahkello Witherspoon on the team next season.

Top FA Gs

1- Kevin Dotson

2- Robert Hunt

3- Jonah Jackson

4- Zeitler

5- Ezra Cleveland

6- Jon Ruyan Jr

7- Damien Lewis

8- Dalton Risner

9- Saahdiq Charles

10- John Simpson

11- Graham Glasgow

12- Nick Allegretti

13- Greg Van Roten

14- Andrus Peat

15- David Edwards

16- Phil Haynes — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) February 14, 2024

Dotson and Witherspoon are free agents, as well as John Johnson, Demarcus Robinson, Carson Wentz, Jordan Fuller, and Brycen Hopkins, while A.J. Jackson and Michael Hoecht are restricted free agents.

The actual salary cap is expected to be reported next week. The NFL and the NFLPA negotiate the number each year and though it was expected to not spike this season, these latest reports indicate that it could. Though it benefits the Rams in the way that they have more money to spend, so do their opponents, including the cap-strapped San Francisco 49ers.