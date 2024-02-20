Rams might have more cap space than expected

For the past year, salary cap expert website OvertheCap.com has projected a 2024 salary cap of $242 million, which set the L.A. Rams for $27.7 million in room for next season. That does not include a few items that will eat up a little bit of that space—OTC projects $24.8 million in “effective” cap space—but is generally thought to be in the vicinity of what will happen. Now we know that the number could be off by as much as $8 million in the Rams favor.
Rumors emerged on Monday that the salary cap could be $243 million, but PFT’s Mike Florio reported that a source said the number will be much higher and could be $250 million. That would mean that L.A. doesn’t have roughly $28 million in cap space; they have more like $36 million.
This is the type of news that could keep someone like Kevin Dotson or Ahkello Witherspoon on the team next season.
Top FA Gs— Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) February 14, 2024
1- Kevin Dotson
2- Robert Hunt
3- Jonah Jackson
4- Zeitler
5- Ezra Cleveland
6- Jon Ruyan Jr
7- Damien Lewis
8- Dalton Risner
9- Saahdiq Charles
10- John Simpson
11- Graham Glasgow
12- Nick Allegretti
13- Greg Van Roten
14- Andrus Peat
15- David Edwards
16- Phil Haynes
Dotson and Witherspoon are free agents, as well as John Johnson, Demarcus Robinson, Carson Wentz, Jordan Fuller, and Brycen Hopkins, while A.J. Jackson and Michael Hoecht are restricted free agents.
The actual salary cap is expected to be reported next week. The NFL and the NFLPA negotiate the number each year and though it was expected to not spike this season, these latest reports indicate that it could. Though it benefits the Rams in the way that they have more money to spend, so do their opponents, including the cap-strapped San Francisco 49ers.
