Random Ramsdom: Here are some offseason dates to keep in mind

The NFL offseason is underway and I saw some dates to keep in mind as we navigate the next few months of offseason action. The legal tampering period might be my favorite part of the offseason. What is you favorite part? I think many people get excited about the NFL Draft and rightfully so! Training camp is exciting. Even pre-season has it’s place. It’s all good stuff! Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great day!
2024 NFL offseason: Important dates to know for the Rams (ramswire)
“Those aren’t the only important events taking place on the NFL calendar this offseason, of course, so we’ve got you covered with all of the key dates from now until May.
Feb. 20-March 5: Window for teams to use franchise/transition tag
Teams can apply the franchise or transition tag to eligible players between Feb. 20 and March 5. Otherwise, players who are not tagged will become free agents.
Feb. 27-March 4: NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis
The combine will once again be held in Indianapolis as the top prospects in the class weigh in, go through drills and meet with teams.
March 11-13: Legal tampering period of free agency”
No place like home.— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 19, 2024
Rams Draft update: With new comp pick, team armed to teeth for the 2024 NFL Draft (ramblinfan)
“To recap the LA Rams picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, as per Tankathon on February 16, 2024, the Rams hold the following picks
19th overall - Round 1
52nd overall - Round 2
83rd overall - Round 3
100th overall - Round 3 (comp pick)
153rd overall - Round 5
154th overall - Round 5 (via Pittsburgh)
177th overall - Round 5 (comp pick)
191st overall - Round 6 (via Denver)
212th overall - Round 6 (comp pick)
217th overall - Round 6 (comp pick)
218th overall - Round 6 (comp pick)
How strong is the team’s complement of 2024 draft picks? Per Tankathon, the Rams enter the 2024 NFL Draft with the seventh most valuable draft picks in the league. That is pretty spectacular for a team that just finished the 2023 NFL season with a record of 10-7. Let’s list Tankathon’s Top 10 teams for the 2024 NFL Draft (As per the Harvard Sports Analytics Collective):
Arizona Cardinals - 1468.5
Washington Commanders - 1232.9
Chicago Bears - 1154.3
New York Giants - 985.9
Green Bay Packers - 975.0
New England Patriots - 940.6
Los Angeles Rams - 915.7
Los Angeles Chargers - 907.5
Atlanta Falcons - 904.5
Philadelphia Eagles - 880.3”
Experts predict what we'll do with our first round pick + in early rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 19, 2024
Would the Rams take this hypothetical trade offer for Aaron Donald? (ramswire)
“They’ll do so with Aaron Donald on the team, hoping to push for one more championship before his contract expires after the 2024 season. The Rams have no plans to part ways with Donald the way they did with Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd last year, but that isn’t stopping people from pitching hypothetical trade offers for the future Hall of Famer.
Bleacher Report came up with five trades that would help prevent a Chiefs threepeat and one of them was the Bengals acquiring Donald from the Rams. The offer?
Rams get: 2024 first-round pick (No. 18 overall) and 2024 third-round pick (No. 80 overall)
Bengals get: Aaron Donald”
Straight motivation https://t.co/q5Ncp1Hgl5— B.Y. (@byron_97) February 9, 2024
