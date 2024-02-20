Results are in! It’s the readers turn to tell the story in Rams mock draft

On this Sunday past, a lazy President’s Day weekend, the Los Angeles Rams news as covered by Turf Show Times took an interactive turn. Instead of a writer churning out content and offering it up to the forum, the community itself got to tell the story. Individual member’s took the time to complete and publish a 7 Round Rams mock draft.

And it turned out to be a helluva story.

152 different players were selected to fill 11 draft slots and in the end, incredulously, the two top vote-getters were kicker Joshua Karty out of Stanford and quarterback Joe Milton of Tennessee. There were clear winners in only seven rounds, so there’s still plenty of room for interpretation.

Considering it’s a consensus and trades were frowned upon, the draft is actually fairly solid. Needs were met and speed/athleticism was certainly upgraded. Fans eschewed the need for a left tackle and instead centered on defense. Pass coverage was addressed and a nose tackle was snuck in late.

Round 1 ended in a four-way tie, but clearly, edge and cornerback were on fan’s radar. I took the liberty of unilaterally selecting the first pick. I thought it fit into the overall trend of of the totals, but any one of the four would make segments of the fan population happy.

And here we go!

#19- Nate Wiggins, CB 6’ 2” 185 lb.

#52- Adissa Issac, E 6’ 4 3/8” 250 lb.

#83- Payton Wilson, LB 6’ 4 1/8” 234 lb.

#100- Malachi Corley, WR 5’ 10 5/8” 215 lb.

#153- Tykee Smith, S 5’ 9 3/4” 206 lb.

#154- Christian Jones, T 6’ 5” 318 lb.

#177- Marist Liufau, LB. 6’ 2” 239 lb.

#191-Sionne Vaki, S 5’ 11 3/8” 213 lb.

#212- Joe Milton, QB 6’ 5” 236 lb.

#217- Jordan Jefferson, DT. 6’ 2 5/8” 323 lb.

#218- Joshua Karty, K

Totals, in case you’re interested

#19

4) Edge (E) Chop Robinson- Penn State, Cornerback (CB) Nate Wiggins- Clemson, E Jared Verse- Florida State, CB Cooper Dejean- Iowa,

3) CB Kool-Aid McKinstry- Bama,

2) CB Quinyon Mitchell- Toledo, Tackle (T) Taliese Fuaga- Oregon State, E Dallas Turner- Bama, T Amarius Mims- Georgia

1) Tight end (TE) Brock Bowers- Georgia, Quarterback (QB) Caleb Williams- USC, E Laitu Latu- UCLA, CB Terrion Arnold- Bama, Wide receiver (WR) Rome Odunze- Washington

#52

11) E Adissa Issac- Penn State

4) Guard (G) Cooper Beebe- Kansas State

3) WR Roman Wilson- Michigan, CB TJ Tampa- Iowa State,

2) CB Ennis Rakestraw- Mizzou, Linebacker (LB) Edgerrin Cooper- Texas, E Chris Braswell- Bama

1) G Zach Frazier- West Virginia, E Darius Robinson- Mizzou, CB Caelen Carson- Wake Forest, T Patrick Paul- Houston, CB Kalen King- Penn State, Safety (S) Tyler Nubin- Minnesota, QB Michael Penix- Washington

#83

10) LB Payton Wilson- North Carolina State

6) S Javon Bullard- Georgia

5) T Kiran Amegadjie- Yale

2) CB Kris Abrams-Draine- Mizzou, CB Max Melton- Rutgers, CB Josh Newton, WR Xavier Legette- South Carolina

1) G Christian Mahogany- Boston College, S Calen Bullock- USC, T Dominick Puni- Kansas, T Kingsley Suamaitaia- BYU, WR Jalen McMillan-Washington

#100

5) WR Malachi Corley- Western Kentucky

4) Center (C) Sedrick Van Pran- Georgia, CB Mike Sanristil- Michigan,

3) S Jaden Hicks- Washington State,

2) Defensive line (DL) Brandon Dorlus- Oregon, WR Jermaine Burton- Bama, G Christian Haynes- UCONN, DL Braden Fiske- Florida State, CB Khyree Jackson-Oregon,

1) LB Junior Colson- Michigan, G Zak Zinter- Michigan, Running back (RB) Jonathon Brooks- Texas, S Cole Bishop- Utah, E Jonah Ellis- Utah,

#153

7) S Tykee Smith- Georgia

4) WR Malik Washington- Virginia

3) CB Johnny Dixon- Penn State, T Javon Foster- Mizzou, RB Ray Davis- Kentucky, RB Jaylen Wright- Tennessee,

2) RB Marshawn Lloyd- USC, C Beaux Limmer- Arkansas, DL DeWayne Carter-Duke. S Jaylin Simpson- Auburn, CB Jarvis Brownlee- Louisville,

1) DL Justin Eboigbe- Bama,

Georgia safety Tykee Smith knocks the ball out to prevent the catch by Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/mKxpEu5hhh — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) January 31, 2024

#154

6) T Christian Jones- Texas

5) S James Williams- Miami

3) S Kitan Oladapo- Oregon State, WR Luke McCaffrey- Rice

2) CB Chau Wade-Smith- Washington State, TE Jaheim Bell- Florida State

1) E Mo Kamara- Colorado State, S Malik Mustapha- Wake Forest, G Javien Cohen- Miami, WR Jacob Cowing- Arizona, LB Cedric Gray- North Carolina, Tommy Eichenberg- Ohio State, T Ladarius Henderson- Michigan, WR Jamari Thrash-Louisville

#177

9) LB Marist Liufau- Notre Dame

4) TE Ben Sinnott- Kansas State, RB Cody Schrader- Mizzou

3) E Zion Tupuola-Fetui- Washington, T Roger Rosengarten- Washington, S Jaylin Simpson- Auburn,

2) S Beau Brade- Maryland, LB Jaylen Ford- Texas, CB Nehemiah Pritchett- Auburn, S Josh Proctor- Ohio State, LB Ty’Ron Hopper- Mizzou, C Kingsley Egaukun- Florida

1) WR Javon Baker- Central Florida, E Nelson Caesar- Houston, G Isaiah Adams- Illinois, WR Jha’Quan Jackson- Tulane, S Jay Stanley- Southern Mississippi

#191

6) S Sionne Vaki- Utah

5) C Drake Nugent- Michigan

4) G Layden Robinson- Texas A&M, RB Dillon Johnson- Washington

3) TE Jared Wiley TCU, CB Andru Phillips- Kentucky

2) DL Gabe Hall- Baylor, TE Tanner McLachlan- Arizona State, QB Jordan Travis- Florida State

1) E Cedric Johnson- Ole Miss, E Grayson Murphy- UCLA, TE Brevyn Spann-Ford- Minnesota, LB Trevin Wallace- Kentucky, RB Isaiah Davis- South Dakota State, T Brandon Coleman- TCU, RB George Holani- Boise State

#212

12) QB Joe Milton- Tennessee

5) E Brennan Jackson- Washington State,

4) TE Dallin Holker- Colorado State,

3) RB Frank Gore- Southern Mississippi,

2) TE Jack Westover- Washington, Jaden Crumedy- Mississippi State, G Mason McCormick- South Dakota State,

1) Kicker (K) Harrison Mevis- Mizzou, TE AJ Barner- Michigan, LB Edefuan Ulofoshio- Washington, WR Dont’e Thornton- Tennessee

#217

8) Jordan Jefferson- LSU

4) C Tanner Bortoloni- Wisconsin

2) LB Curtis Jacobs- Penn State, WR Cornelius Johnson- Michigan, LB Nathaniel Watson- Mississippi State, WR Jordan Whittington- Texas, CB Kamal Hadden- Tennessee

1) QB Taulia Tagovailoa- Maryland, QB Sam Hartman- Notre Dame, T Julian Pearl- Illinois, TE Erick All- Iowa, CB Carlton Johnson- Fresno State, WR De’Corian Clark- UTSA, RB Daijun Edwards- Georgia, CB Marcellas Dial- South Carolina, K Will Reichard- Bama, S Demani Richardson- Texas A&M

I was right behind the DL when this happened. Christian Haynes has that dawg in him. He shouted back at Jordan Jefferson, “if you’re scared go to church”!pic.twitter.com/1HvioKBSzD — Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) January 31, 2024

#218

20) K Joshua Karty- Stanford

3) RB Jace McClellan- Bama

2) C Dylan McMahon- North Carolina State, E Jalyx Hunt- Houston Christian, Ethan Driskell- Marshall, TE Tip Reiman- Illinois

1) LB Tatum Bethune- Florida State, C Will Putnam- Clemson, DL Myles Murphy- North Carolina, QB Devin Leary- Kentucky, CB Dwight McGlothern- Arkansas

Thanks, Rams fans!

Without the participation of the forum community, this exercise would not have been nearly as fun or interesting. Not only were the picks well thought out and solid, but the commentary and all of the side conversations that broke off were must reading for any draft fans, not just Rams. So, thanks for the feedback and keep those takes coming.