Kurt Warner, Jared Goff have done something Matthew Stafford hasn’t yet

There are only three quarterbacks in the history of the Los Angeles Rams to throw a “perfect game”, which means posting a maximum passer rating of 158.3.

James “Shack” Harris, who was drafted in the eighth round of the 1969 NFL Draft, was the first to accomplish this feat. His perfect game came against the Rams’ rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, when he completed 12 of 15 passes (80%) for 276 yards and a touchdown. He also added nine carries for 23 yards and another score, though these stats don’t factor into the passer rating. Harris played four seasons with the Rams and posted a career record of 21-6 under Chuck Knox. Harris became the first African-American quarterback to start and win a NFL playoff game. He was also earned a trip to the Pro Bowl in 1974 and was named MVP of that game.

Kurt Warner was the second passer to throw a perfect game for the Rams, and he did so while the team was in St. Louis. He’s the only Rams quarterback to post two games with a maximum rating of 158.3.

The first perfect outing came in 1999 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Warner’s third game as a starter, where he went 17 of 21 (81%) for 310 yards and two touchdowns. The Rams won 38-10 as they started the season with a 6-0 record.

The second game for Warner came in 2000 against the San Diego Chargers where he threw for 390 yards, four touchdowns, and completed 24 of 30 passes (80%). The Rams defeated the Chargers 57-31. Warner posted another 158.3 rating during his time with the Arizona Cardinals in 2008 against the Miami Dolphins.

18 years after the last perfect game, Jared Goff had perhaps the best game ever by a Rams quarterback on Thursday Night Football against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Goff completed 26 of 33 passes (79%) for 465 yards and five touchdown scores. It was a tight margin of victory as the Rams emerged on top 38-31 to earn a 4-0 record. They didn’t lose until Week 9 in 2018 when they fell to the New Orleans Saints 35-45.

Matthew Stafford is still looking for his first game with a perfect passer rating of 158.3. It’s eluded him over his 15-year career, though he came extremely close in his first game with the Rams in 2021 when he posted a 156.1 rating against the Chicago Bears. It was instant fireworks for Stafford and his new team, and they won Super Bowl LVI in their first season following the trade that sent Goff to the Detroit Lions.

Will Stafford have a perfect game for the Rams in 2024 and join Harris, Warner, and Goff on the all-time list?