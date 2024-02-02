Senior Bowl Day 3: Who stood out in the final practice in Mobile?

The final day of practices at the Senior Bowl came to an end on Thursday. While some of the top players sat out, it was an opportunity for other players to step up and impress. That’s exactly what happened. With Quinyon Mitchell out, several other cornerbacks stepped up to the plate and filled the gap. Jackson Powers-Johnson sat out which allowed for someone else to impress on the interior of the offensive line. Both of those positions are notable for the Los Angeles Rams. Here are five players that raised their draft stack on day three of the Senior Bowl. Below are my recaps from Days 1 and 2 in case you missed those:

1. RB Dylan Laube - New Hampshire

The Rams would be smart to add a change of pace at running back or a receiving option to pair with Kyren Williams. Laube had 68 receptions at New Hampshire last season for 699 yards a seven touchdowns. He nearly broke 50 receptions the before as well. Laube is going to be an offensive weapon at the next level if he goes to an offense that can use him properly.

If the Rams want to add a receiving option at RB, New Hampshire’s Dylan Laube would be a great option!



He’s had a fantastic week in Mobile. Been one of the best running backs on the field. pic.twitter.com/t9fFPxaQdI — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) February 2, 2024

On Thursday, Laube showed off some of that receiving ability just as he has all week. He’s lined up out wide and been a handful for opposing cornerbacks. Laube has shown off some of his route-running ability and what he can provide to an offense.

2. CB Chau Wade-Smith - Washington State

With no Quinyon Mitchell on the field on Thursday, it was an opportunity for other cornerbacks to shine. One of those players was Chau Wade-Smith from Washington State. Wade-Smith has had a pretty good week, but really stood out on day three.

Chau Smith-Wade has been one of the biggest risers at cornerback at the Senior Bowl. Nice play at the goal line here. Goes underneath the wide receiver and gets the PBU! pic.twitter.com/eVhwRFg7HN — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) February 2, 2024

Wade-Smith has shown some inside-outside versatility this week. On Day 3, he had an interception. On the play above, he displayed some of his physicality in tight areas to get the pass breakup. There were a few cornerbacks that stood out on Thursday, including Cam Hart Khyree Jackson, and Carlton Johnson. However, Wade-Smith has been doing good things all week.

3. TE Ben Sinnott - Kansas State

Kansas State tight end, Ben Sinnott finished the week strong. He was especially impressive during red zone drills where he went 2-for-2, running two very clean routes. On the play below, he displayed an impressive head fake to create separation and good focus with to get both feet in bounds in the back of the end zone.

Great head fake to create separation and make the play in the end zone from Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott! pic.twitter.com/uCQzo8T9s8 — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) February 2, 2024

With Brycen Hopkins set to hit free agency, the Rams could benefit from adding depth at tight end. That’s especially the case with Tyler Higbee and Hunter Long dealing with serious injuries. Sinnott is a good route runner with yards after the catch ability. He also might be one of the better blocking tight ends in the class. PFF had Sinnott graded the sixth-best run-blocking tight end last season.

4. iOL Dominick Puni - Kansas

With Jackson Powers-Johnson not practicing on Day 3, Dominick Puni took advantage and was the star of the show in offensive line drills. He’s shown good versatility throughout the week, playing all three positions on the interior of the offensive line. That’s not to mention that he also has experience at tackle.

Two reps from @KU_Football OL Dominick Puni — one at center, one at guard. He is a strong dude. 6-4, 323 lbs. He has the power potential to be a interior starter at the next level pic.twitter.com/kwncycebD7 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 31, 2024

At the very least, Puni showed that he can be a valuable depth piece on an offensive line as he can and is willing to play any position. At 6-4, 323-pounds, he also fits the Rams’ new size profile on the interior.

5. K Will Reichard - Alabama

You know the Rams are desperate for a kicker when I resort to watching the kicking clips in the Senior Bowl practice film. I’d much rather be watching the big guys getting after it in the trenches, but nonetheless, I am a man of the people!

Back to kickers!!!



Alabama’s Will Reichard good from 52 yards. Made both his kicks from 50+. pic.twitter.com/Xha4ypfs1a — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) February 2, 2024

Reichard has been solid all week, but was especially impressive on Thursday. He was perfect in his kicks, which included two from 50+. Joshua Karty from Stanford will be a popular name throughout the draft process. While he was also solid, his lone miss came from 61 — he did have the distance. Reichard has displayed good accuracy and on Thursday he showed he also has range. He’ll be a name to watch.