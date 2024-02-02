Random Ramsdom: Most recent draft for LA ‘shocked the league’

It really is incredible what the Los Angeles Rams were able to accomplish without a first round pick last year and the past few season. I keep thinking that the Rams traded away some first round picks to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford. One of those Rams picks ended up becoming wide reciever for Detroit, Jameson Williams, and don’t get me wrong he’s flashed real talent and potential. However LA was still able to land Puka Nacua, and I can’t stop thinking about that. What Les Snead and the orgainziation have been doing is really something.

Your favorite rookie's favorite rookie. pic.twitter.com/lLbUtfYaat — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 1, 2024

Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great Friday!

“But the rest of the Rams’ rookie class helped accelerate their “remodeling” process — as Snead called it — and the team made the playoffs in a season many outsiders did not expect them to. McVay and several veteran players, including quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive tackle Aaron Donald, talked about the energy and joy the young players brought into the locker room this season. Of the draft picks, the Rams have two in the running for end of season awards: Nacua (Offensive Rookie of the Year) and Turner (Defensive Rookie of the Year). During his rookie season, Nacua had 105 catches for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns, setting an NFL rookie record for the most receptions and receiving yards. Nacua’s yardage total broke a 63-year-old record, passing Bill Groman, who had 1,473 receiving yards in a 14-game season in 1960.”

Thank you, Jeremy Springer. Best of luck! https://t.co/1ST4O7T9OO — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 1, 2024

“Chris Shula has spent the past seven seasons with the Los Angeles Rams with 2023 standing as his first in the role of linebackers coach/pass rush coordinator. Prior to becoming a member of the Rams staff in 2017, Shula began his NFL coaching career in 2015 with the Chargers as a defensive quality control coach. The 37-year-old Shula could be the latest branch of the Sean McVay coaching tree to extend to a more prominent position (see new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris as one of the latest examples), but he’s also sure to cause some excitement in Miami due to his surname.”

Highlighting those who pioneer with purpose, while continuing to honor Kenny Washington’s legacy.#BlackHistoryMonth x #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/seOIOcC744 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 1, 2024